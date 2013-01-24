Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil
Sleep Therapy Compliance

Prise en charge de l'observance du traitement de l'apnée du sommeil pour des avantages à long terme

The benefits of sleep apnea therapy hinge on each patient’s faithful use of treatment. And with compliance now directly linked to reimbursement, homecare providers are pressured to do more to prove compliance, often at lower reimbursement rates.
 

The need for solutions that streamline patient management, bring patient and provider closer together, deliver easy access to essential data and empower patients to drive their own compliance are essential. We’re focusing on compliance solutions that are right for today’s climate.

 

Get information about how our solutions can help your sleep apnea patients succeed.

“As a rapidly changing Sleep industry raises more questions than ever for homecare providers, our energy is focused on providing customers with new and more meaningful answers.”


John Frank
SVP and General Manager Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care

Les bénéfices du traitement de l'apnée du sommeil reposent sur le suivi fidèle du traitement par chaque patient. Et étant donné que l'observance est désormais directement liée au remboursement, les prestataires de soins à domicile sont mis sous pression pour davantage démontrer l'observance, souvent à des taux de remboursement plus bas.

Il est indispensable d'avoir des solutions qui rationalisent la prise en charge du patient, rapprochent le patient et le professionnel de santé, facilitent l'accès aux données essentielles et permettent aux patients de mettre en place leur propre observance. Nous nous concentrons sur des solutions d'observance adaptées à l'environnement d'aujourd'hui.

 

Obtenir des informations sur la façon dont nos solutions peuvent aider, avec succès, les patients atteints d'apnée du sommeil.

« À mesure que le secteur du sommeil en pleine évolution pose de plus en plus de questions aux prestataires de soins à domicile, nous nous attachons à apporter à nos clients des nouvelles réponses plus judicieuses ».


John Frank
SVP et General Manager Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care

Le rôle de la technologie dans l'observance du traitement de l'apnée du sommeil

engaging sleep apnea patients is best way to achieve compliance

« Les professionnels de santé souhaitent ce qu'il y a de mieux pour leurs patients… les outils de santé mobiles, comme SleepMapper, peuvent aider à résoudre le problème d'observance du traitement CPAP…»

 

Mark S. Aloia, PhD
Senior Director, Global Clinical Research, Philips Healthcare

50 percent of sleep apnea patients quit
50% pour cent de tous les patients atteints d'apnée du sommeil abandonnent le traitement au cours de la première année. Les solutions de prise en charge autonome, comme SleepMapper, pourraient aider à favoriser l'observance d'un plus grand nombre de patients.
5 percent of sleep apnea patients order new supplies
En moyenne, seuls 5 % des patients qui adhèrent au traitement commandent de nouvelles fournitures si nécessaire. En d'autres termes, le traitement est tout sauf optimal. Les solutions, comme Encore Resupply, peuvent aider à gérer et à se réapprovisionner rapidement.
engaging sleep apnea patients is best way to achieve compliance
Motiver sans cesse les patients s'est avéré la méthode la plus efficace de favoriser l'observance mais souvent la plus difficile pour les professionnels de santé. Les solutions, comme medSage, aident l'équipe de soins à maintenir l'engagement du patient.

Solutions d'observance du traitement du sommeil

