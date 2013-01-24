By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Expression reliée directement aux biberons Philips Avent
Inutile de transférer du lait d’un récipient à un autre. Les nutriments et leurs propriétés sont ainsi conservés. Conçus pour une utilisation à domicile comme à la maternité, les adaptateurs Philips Avent permettent aux mères allaitantes d’exprimer leur lait directement dans les biberons ou les pots Philips Avent réutilisables. Le kit est dépourvu de BPA, de DEHP ou de latex naturel.
Parfait pour la conservation
Introduisez un disque d’étanchéité pour conserver le lait maternel au réfrigérateur ou au congélateur, en vue d’une utilisation ultérieure. Remplacez simplement le disque ou le couvercle par une téterelle Philips Avent pour allaiter. Inutile de transférer le lait.
Compatible avec de nombreux accessoires
Ce kit d’adaptation Philips Avent est compatible avec la plupart des tire-lait électriques simples et doubles commercialisés.
