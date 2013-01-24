Page d'accueil
Les faits, les faits, rien que les faits. Nous avons récemment présenté le nouveau nébuliseur portable InnoSpire Go. Vous trouverez ci-dessous plusieurs questions fréquemment posées sur la technologie qui se cache derrière ce dispositif, ses capacités et d’autres informations clés.

Q : Qu’est-ce que la technologie de maille vibratoire et comment fonctionne-t-elle ?

R : InnoSpire Go contient une maille comportant environ 1 000 trous microscopiques. Cette maille vibre et le médicament sous forme liquide est alors aspiré à travers ces trous et transformé en une fine brume, créant l’aérosol.

Q : En quoi InnoSpire Go est-il différent d’un nébuliseur à piston/compresseur à jet traditionnel ?

R : InnoSpire Go utilise une technologie différente qui ne nécessite pas l’utilisation d’un moteur. Cela signifie qu’il est plus petit, plus léger et pratiquement silencieux.

Q : Quel type de médicaments puis-je nébuliser dans InnoSpire Go ?

R : InnoSpire Go est destiné à nébuliser les médicaments liquides pour inhalation couramment prescrits pour les maladies respiratoires. Il s’agit généralement de bronchodilatateurs, de stéroïdes et d’antibiotiques.

Q : Puis-je utiliser InnoSpire Go à bord d’un avion ?

R : InnoSpire Go a été testé et reconnu conforme à la norme DO-160F qui certifie sa conformité aux normes de sécurité pour une utilisation dans un avion. Cependant, chaque compagnie aérienne a sa propre politique concernant l’utilisation d’équipement électronique et vous êtes par conséquent invité à interroger la compagnie aérienne avant le voyage si vous devez utiliser votre équipement pendant un vol.

Q : Mon enfant peut-il utiliser InnoSpire Go ?

R : Oui. InnoSpire Go convient aux enfants sous la surveillance d’un adulte.

Q : Combien de temps dure mon traitement ?

R : Environ quatre minutes sont nécessaires pour 2,5 ml de salbutamol. D’autres médicaments peuvent prendre plus de temps, mais la plupart se nébulisent généralement en moins de cinq minutes.

Q : Quel est le type de batterie d’InnoSpire Go et quelle est son autonomie ?

R : Il s’agit d’une batterie lithium-ion similaire à celle d’un téléphone portable. Elle permet environ 30 traitements par charge (120 minutes).

