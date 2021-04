Werken als luchtverkeersleider van hartoperaties

This sounds like a complicated procedure.

“The most important thing is that the physician, who is an electrophysiologist, must be able to work with optimum precision. They have to apply the scar tissue in exactly the right place. At the moment, 20 to 40 percent of these procedures still have to be repeated because the operation had little or no effect1."



What role does KODEX-EPD play in this?

"Catheter ablation is a minimally invasive procedure. A special catheter is guided through the blood vessels to the heart via a small hole in the groin. With the help of sensors attached to the patient and the electrodes on the catheter, we create an electric field that is analyzed with special software. This allows high-quality 3D images of the heart to be generated, without the need to use any radiation or contrast medium.



Different tissue properties can be visualized by means of dielectric sensing technology. In the future, electrophysiologists will be able to see heart tissue thickness and distinguish between healthy tissue and scar tissue. And in the case of catheter ablation, this is, of course, very useful because it allows you to clearly see where to apply scar tissue.