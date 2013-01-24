Philips Sonicare Privacyverklaring


Deze Privacyverklaring is voor het laatst bijgewerkt op [25] juli 2019.

De Philips Sonicare-app ('App') adviseert gebruikers overal ter wereld over de verbetering van hun poetsgedrag en mondhygiëne ('Services'). De App maakt gebruik van persoonlijke gegevens die door de Philips Sonicare verbonden tandenborstel ('Apparaat') en/of de App worden verzameld of verwerkt.

 

Het doel van deze Privacyverklaring is u inzicht te geven in de wijze waarop wij omgaan met uw privacy wanneer u gebruikmaakt van onze Services: bijvoorbeeld welke gegevens wij verzamelen, waarom wij deze verzamelen, wat wij met deze gegevens doen en wat uw individuele rechten zijn. Deze Privacyverklaring heeft betrekking op alle persoonlijke gegevens die worden verzameld of verwerkt door het Apparaat en/of de App, die wordt beheerd door Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC of een gelieerde organisatie of dochteronderneming ('Philips', 'onze' of 'wij').

 

Lees ook onze Cookieverklaring en Gebruiksvoorwaarden. Hierin staat beschreven onder welke voorwaarden u van onze Diensten gebruik kunt maken.

Welke persoonlijke gegevens worden verzameld en met welk doel?


Wanneer wij onze Services leveren, zoals wanneer u de App gebruikt, downloadt en installeert, ontvangen of verzamelen wij persoonlijke gegevens zoals hieronder nader beschreven.  
account data

Gevoelige persoonlijke gegevens

Wij verzamelen de volgende mondverzorgingsgegevens:


  • De poetsgegevens van uw Apparaat, waaronder gegevens over uw poetsroutine en poetssessies, en sensorgegevens zoals de poetsstand en de positie, beweging en druk van de borstel.

  • Uw poetsdoelen en andere gewoontes/activiteiten op het gebied van mondverzorging (zoals flossen en spoelen), de antwoorden die u geeft op de pagina Persoonlijke info bij Introductievragenlijst en Aandachtsgebied (bijvoorbeeld over plakvorming, bloedend tandvlees, terugtrekkend tandvlees en mogelijke gaatjes), en de beginpositie van uw poetssessie (d.w.z. de plaats in uw mond waar u wilt beginnen te poetsen).

    We verzamelen deze gegevens om u Services te bieden, zoals feedback en realtime tips tijdens het poetsen; om u een aangepast programma te bieden zodat u gemiste plekjes direct alsnog kunt poetsen; om de effectiviteit van uw opzetborstel bij te houden en u een melding te sturen wanneer de opzetborstel aan vervanging toe is; en om u mondwater- en/of tongreinigingsherinneringen te sturen. We gebruiken uw mondverzorgingsgegevens ook om nieuwe producten en services voor u te ontwikkelen.

    Als u aanbevelingen voor Philips-producten in de app wilt ontvangen, verwerkt Philips uw mondverzorgingsgegevens om u producten aan te bevelen en u te helpen om betere resultaten te krijgen.

    Voordat wij gevoelige gegevens verzamelen, brengen wij u daarvan op de hoogte en vragen wij om uw uitdrukkelijke toestemming, overeenkomstig artikel 9.2.a. van verordening (EU) 2016/679. Wij vragen u om - behalve de hierboven genoemde gegevens - geen gevoelige persoonlijke gegevens (bijv. burgerservicenummers, informatie met betrekking tot ras of etnische afkomst, politieke overtuiging, godsdienst, levensbeschouwelijke of andere overtuigingen, gezondheid, seksleven of seksuele gerichtheid, biometrische of genetische kenmerken, criminele achtergrond of vakbondslidmaatschap) naar ons te verzenden of aan ons bekend te maken, in of via de App of op enige andere manier.
Meer informatieMinder informatie

Accountgegevens

We verzamelen uw persoonlijke gegevens wanneer u een account aanmaakt. U kunt zich aanmelden bij de App met een MyPhilips-account of met een socialmediaprofiel. De persoonlijke gegevens die we verzamelen, omvatten uw naam, e-mailadres, land, taal en wachtwoord. Van gebruikers in China verzamelen wij ook telefoonnummers.



  • Als u zich aanmeldt via social media, kunnen we de volgende persoonlijke gegevens verzamelen: uw profielgegevens (zoals profielfoto, korte beschrijving, geslacht, profiel-URL, geboortedatum, website en locatie) en uw e-mailadres.  Uw socialmediaprovider verzamelt mogelijk informatie over het feit dat u de App gebruikt en zich aanmeldt via uw socialmedia-account. Lees de Privacyverklaring van uw socialmediaprovider (zoals Facebook of Google) goed door. Hierin wordt u geïnformeerd over het gevoerde privacybeleid, zoals welke persoonlijke gegevens worden verzameld en hoe die gegevens worden gebruikt, verwerkt en beschermd.
      
  • De verzamelde persoonlijke gegevens worden gebruikt om uw account aan te maken en te beheren. U kunt uw account gebruiken om zich veilig aan te melden bij de App. Als u een MyPhilips-account aanmaakt om zich aan te melden bij de App, sturen we u een welkomste-mail om uw gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord te verifiëren, en gebruiken we uw e-mail ook om door u gestelde vragen te beantwoorden of om strikt servicegerelateerde aankondigingen te sturen, of directmarketingmails indien u daarvoor hebt gekozen. U kunt uw MyPhilips-account ook gebruiken om een Philips-product of -service te bestellen, of om deel te nemen aan een promotieaanbieding of spel, aan een socialmedia-activiteit in het kader van een Philips-promotieaanbieding (bijvoorbeeld op 'vind-ik-leuk' of 'delen' klikken) of aan een producttest of enquête.

    Aangezien we uw Accountgegevens gebruiken om Services te bieden, achten wij de verwerking van gegevens noodzakelijk voor de uitvoering van een contract waarbij u partij bent en waaraan u gebonden bent onder artikel 6.1. (b) van verordening (EU) 2016/679.
Meer informatieMinder informatie
Data filled in by you

Apparaatgegevens

We verzamelen apparaatspecifieke informatie wanneer u het Apparaat installeert, verbinding maakt met het Apparaat of het Apparaat gebruikt. Deze informatie omvat onder andere uw unieke apparaatnummer. 

De App registreert ook (i) de gebruikstijd en het batterijniveau van uw Apparaat; en (ii) het type opzetborstel met bijbehorende levensduur. 

 

We gebruiken deze gegevens om uw Apparaat met de App te verbinden, om de effectiviteit van uw opzetborstel bij te houden en om u een melding te sturen wanneer de opzetborstel aan vervanging toe is.


Aangezien we uw Apparaatgegevens alleen verwerken om onze Services te kunnen bieden, achten wij deze verwerking noodzakelijk voor de uitvoering van een contract waarbij u partij bent en waaraan u gebonden bent onder artikel 6.1.(b) van verordening (EU) 2016/679.

Meer informatieMinder informatie
Cookies

Cookies

In sommige landen gebruiken wij cookies, tags of vergelijkbare technologieën ('Cookies') om onze Services uit te voeren, te leveren, te verbeteren, te begrijpen en aan uw behoeften aan te passen. Dankzij Cookies kunnen wij uw mobiele apparaat herkennen en uw persoonlijke gegevens verzamelen, waaronder het unieke gebruikersnummer van uw apparaat, het IP-adres van uw mobiele apparaat, het type mobiele internetbrowser of besturingssysteem dat u gebruikt, sessie- en gebruiksgegevens, en servicegerelateerde prestatiegegevens: informatie over hoe u de App gebruikt. 

 

Voordat wij Cookies installeren, vragen wij uw toestemming.  Raadpleeg voor meer informatie over het gebruik van Cookies in deze App onze Cookieverklaringen. U vindt deze verklaring onder de privacyinstellingen van de App. 

Meer informatieMinder informatie
Location data

Informatie over betalingstransacties

Als u betaalt voor onze Services, ontvangen wij informatie en een bevestiging, zoals een bewijs van betaling, onder andere van appstores of andere derde partijen die uw betaling verwerken.


Klantenondersteuning
Wanneer u een beroep doet op onze klantenondersteuning, kunnen wij u vragen om informatie te verschaffen over uw gebruik van onze Services, waaronder uw interactie met Philips, en over hoe wij contact met u kunnen opnemen, zodat wij de juiste ondersteuning kunnen bieden. Wij gebruiken uw gegevens voor de exploitatie en levering van onze Services, waaronder het bieden van klantenondersteuning, en het verbeteren, herstellen en aanpassen van onze Services. Wij gebruiken uw gegevens ook om te antwoorden wanneer u contact met ons opneemt.


Wij achten de verwerking van uw klantenondersteuningsgegevens noodzakelijk voor de uitvoering van een overeenkomst waarbij u partij bent, en rechtmatig krachtens artikel 6.1.(b) van verordening (EU) 2016/679.
Combined data

Gecombineerde gegevens
Wij kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens, waaronder Accountgegevens en Cookies, combineren met gegevens die wij verzamelen tijdens uw interacties met en gebruik van de digitale kanalen van Philips, zoals social media, websites, e-mails, apps en interactieve producten. Deze gegevens omvatten uw IP-adressen, Cookies, informatie over mobiele apparaten, berichten waarop u klikt of tikt, locatiegegevens en websites die u bezoekt.


Wij gebruiken uw Gecombineerde gegevens om de inhoud, functionaliteit en bruikbaarheid van de App, Appara(a)t(en) en Services te verbeteren, en om nieuwe producten en services te ontwikkelen. Naar ons oordeel is de verwerking van uw Gecombineerde gegevens in dit geval gebaseerd op een gerechtvaardigd belang van Philips en rechtmatig krachtens artikel 6.1. (f) van verordening (EU) 2016/679.  Voordat wij Gevoelige gegevens verwerken voor de in deze paragraaf genoemde doeleinden, brengen wij u daarvan op de hoogte en vragen wij om uw uitdrukkelijke toestemming, overeenkomstig artikel 9.2.a. van verordening (EU) 2016/679.  We kunnen uw Gecombineerde gegevens, na verwijdering van individuele persoonlijke gegevens, samenvoegen met andere gegevens ten behoeve van publicaties, presentaties, rapporten of andere (marketing)berichten, die we zowel voor interne als externe doeleinden kunnen gebruiken.


Als u hebt aangegeven dat u promotionele berichten wilt ontvangen over producten, services, events en aanbiedingen van Philips die mogelijk relevant voor u zijn op basis van uw voorkeuren en online gedrag, kunnen wij u marketinggerelateerde en promotionele berichten sturen via e-mail, telefoon en andere digitale kanalen, zoals mobiele apps en social media. We kunnen ook uw Gecombineerde gegevens analyseren om de berichten aan uw voorkeuren en gedrag aan te passen, en u een relevantere en persoonlijkere ervaring te bieden.   Voordat we u promotionele berichten sturen, vragen we daarvoor uw toestemming. 

Meer informatieMinder informatie

Machtigingen

Wanneer de App een machtiging nodig heeft voor toegang tot de sensors (denk aan camera, wifi, geografische locatie of bluetooth) of andere gegevens (zoals foto's, agenda-items of contactpersonen) van uw mobiele apparaat, ten behoeve van de Services, vragen we hiervoor uw toestemming. 


  • Bluetooth.  De App heeft een Bluetooth-verbinding nodig om verbinding met het Apparaat te maken. U kunt uw Bluetooth-verbinding op elk gewenst moment blokkeren via de instellingen van uw mobiele apparaat. 

  • Locatie. Android-besturingssystemen hebben ruwe locatiegegevens nodig om verbinding te maken met uw Apparaat.

    Voor iOS-besturingssystemen is de geografische locatie nodig om te herkennen wanneer de App zich in de buurt van een Apparaat bevindt. Deze gegevens zal Philips echter op geen enkele manier verwerken.  De gegevens blijven opgeslagen in de App op uw mobiele apparaat, waar Philips ze niet kan inzien. Als u uw profiel en/of de App verwijdert, worden de gegevens van uw mobiele apparaat verwijderd. 

    U kunt de verzameling van locatiegegevens op elk gewenst moment blokkeren via de instellingen van uw mobiele apparaat. 

  • Bestanden. De App heeft toegang nodig tot de bestanden op uw mobiele apparaat waarin de taalinstellingen worden opgeslagen en andere bestanden die nodig zijn voor de werking van de App (zoals afbeeldingen, mediabestanden of andere grote programmaonderdelen). Als u de App verwijdert, worden de gegevens van uw mobiele apparaat verwijderd.

  • Soms is een machtiging een technische vereiste van het besturingssysteem van uw mobiele apparaat. In dat geval kan de App uw toestemming vragen voor toegang tot dergelijke sensors of gegevens. We verzamelen die gegevens echter niet, tenzij dit nodig is om de Services te leveren en alleen nadat u daarvoor toestemming hebt gegeven.
Meer informatieMinder informatie
Third parties

Met wie worden Persoonlijke gegevens gedeeld?


Philips kan uw persoonlijke gegevens delen met externe serviceproviders, zakenpartners of andere derde partijen, overeenkomstig deze Privacyverklaring en/of toepasselijke wetgeving.

Serviceproviders

Wij werken samen met externe serviceproviders om onze Services te kunnen exploiteren, leveren, verbeteren, begrijpen, aanpassen, ondersteunen en vermarkten.

 

Wij kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens delen met de volgende serviceproviders:

 

  •     IT- en cloudproviders

Deze serviceproviders leveren de hardware, software, netwerken, opslag, transactieservices en/of gerelateerde technologieën die nodig zijn om de App te laten draaien of de Services te leveren. 

 

  •     Betaling

We werken samen met WorldPay. Deze serviceprovider beheert en verwerkt uw financiële gegevens met betrekking tot de betaalfuncties in deze App, waaronder appstores of andere derden die uw betaling verwerken.

 

Philips eist van haar serviceproviders dat ze uw persoonlijke gegevens voldoende beschermen, op een niveau dat minimaal gelijk is aan het beschermingsniveau dat wij bieden. Wij eisen van onze serviceproviders dat zij uw persoonlijke gegevens alleen verwerken in overeenstemming met onze instructies en alleen voor de hierboven genoemde specifieke doeleinden, dat zij slechts de minimale hoeveelheid gegevens gebruiken die nodig is om een specifieke service te leveren en dat zij de veiligheid van uw persoonlijke gegevens beschermen.

 

Andere derden

Philips kan ook samenwerken met andere derde partijen die uw persoonlijke gegevens voor eigen doeleinden verwerken. Als Philips persoonlijke gegevens deelt met derden die uw persoonlijke gegevens voor eigen doeleinden gebruiken, zal Philips, overeenkomstig de toepasselijke wetgeving, u op de hoogte brengen en/of om toestemming vragen alvorens uw persoonlijke gegevens te delen. Lees in dit geval de privacyverklaringen van deze derde partijen zorgvuldig door, aangezien zij u daarin informeren over hun privacypraktijken, zoals welke persoonlijke gegevens zij verzamelen en hoe zij die gegevens gebruiken, verwerken en beschermen.

 

Philips verkoopt soms een bedrijf of een onderdeel van een bedrijf aan een andere onderneming. Bij een dergelijke eigendomsoverdracht kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens die rechtstreeks verband houden met het verkochte bedrijf, aan de kopende partij worden overgedragen. Al onze rechten en verplichtingen die in de Privacyverklaring zijn vastgelegd, kunnen door Philips vrijelijk aan elk van de aan ons gelieerde ondernemingen worden toegewezen, in verband met een fusie, overname, herstructurering of verkoop van bedrijfsmiddelen, van rechtswege of anderszins, en wij kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens overdragen aan de aan ons gelieerde ondernemingen, aan rechtsopvolgers of nieuwe eigenaars.

 

Op uw verzoek kunnen we uw persoonlijke gegevens delen met de volgende derde partijen:
 

 

  • Delta Dental (alleen VS).
  • ONVZ (alleen Nederland).
  • Amazon (als Amazon DRS beschikbaar is in uw land; zie hieronder voor meer informatie).


Deze derde partijen kunnen u hun eigen services leveren. We kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens met deze derde partijen delen op uw verzoek en/of overeenkomstig de toepasselijke wetgeving:


We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

Meer informatieMinder informatie
Third parties

Amazon Dash Replenishment Services
In sommige landen bieden we onze BrushSync-nabestelservice ('BrushSync'). Wanneer u zich abonneert op BrushSync, bestelt de App automatisch nieuwe opzetborstels voor u via de Dash Replenishment Service van Amazon ('DRS'). Hiervoor moet u zich aanmelden bij uw Amazon-account, zodat Amazon u haar eigen services kan bieden. Lees de Algemene voorwaarden en de Privacyverklaring van Amazon goed door, aangezien ze u daarin informeren over hun privacypraktijken, zoals welke persoonlijke gegevens ze verzamelen en hoe ze die gegevens gebruiken, verwerken en beschermen.


Wanneer u zich aanmeldt voor een BrushSync-abonnement, delen we de volgende gegevens met Amazon: het serienummer van uw Apparaat, het model (HX-nummer) van uw Apparaat en het moment waarop een nieuwe opzetborstel moet worden besteld ('BrushSync-gegevens').  We slaan uw Amazon-klantnummer op, zodat we uw abonnement kunnen bijhouden. Zodra u uw BrushSync-abonnement opzegt, verwijderen we uw klantnummer.  U kunt op elk gewenst moment (i) bestellingen pauzeren of aanpassen via de instellingen voor nabestellen op de pagina Mijn opzetborstel in de App; en/of (ii) elke bestelling annuleren via Amazon.
 

Aangezien uw BrushSync-gegevens en uw Amazon-klantnummer alleen voor de bovengenoemde doeleinden worden verwerkt wanneer u zich abonneert op BrushSync, achten wij deze verwerking noodzakelijk voor de uitvoering van een contract waarbij u partij bent en waaraan u gebonden bent onder artikel 6.1.(b) van verordening (EU) 2016/679.

Meer informatieMinder informatie

Grensoverschrijdende overdracht
Uw persoonlijke gegevens kunnen worden opgeslagen en verwerkt in elk land waar wij vestigingen hebben of serviceproviders inhuren. Door van de Services gebruik te maken, gaat u akkoord met de overdracht (voor zover daarvan sprake is) van informatie naar landen buiten uw land van verblijf, waar mogelijk andere regels voor gegevensbescherming gelden dan in uw land. Onder bepaalde omstandigheden hebben rechtbanken, wetshandhavingsinstanties, regelgevende instanties of veiligheidsinstanties in die andere landen recht hebben op toegang tot uw persoonlijke gegevens.


Als u woonachtig bent in de Europese Economische Ruimte (EER), kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens worden overdragen aan serviceproviders of aan ons gelieerde ondernemingen in niet-EER-landen die volgens de Europese Commissie een adequaat niveau van gegevensbescherming bieden overeenkomstig de EER-normen (de volledige lijst van deze landen vindt u hier http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). Voor de overdracht van gegevens van de EER naar landen die door de Europese Commissie als niet-adequaat worden beschouwd, zoals de Verenigde Staten, hebben wij passende maatregelen getroffen om uw persoonlijke gegevens te beschermen, zoals onze Bindende bedrijfsvoorschriften voor gegevens van klanten, leveranciers en zakelijke partners en/of standaard contractuele clausules die zijn goedgekeurd door de Europese Commissie. Voor een exemplaar van deze maatregelen klikt u op de volgende link of neemt u contact met ons op via privacy@philips.com.

Meer informatieMinder informatie
Hoe lang bewaren wij uw gegevens?
Wij bewaren uw persoonlijke gegevens zo lang als nodig of toegestaan is gezien het/de doeleinde(n) waarvoor de gegevens zijn verzameld. Wij gebruiken onder andere de volgende criteria om de bewaarperiode te bepalen: (i) de duur waarvoor u de App en Services gebruikt; (ii) of er sprake is van een wettelijke verplichting waaraan wij zijn gebonden; en (iii) of het bewaren van de gegevens raadzaam is gezien onze rechtspositie (bijv. in verband met toepasselijke verjaringstermijnen, rechtszaken of onderzoeken van regelgevende instanties).
Choices and rights

Uw keuzes en rechten

Als u een verzoek wilt indienen om de persoonlijke gegevens die u eerder aan ons hebt verstrekt, te bekijken, corrigeren, wissen of beperken, als u bezwaar wilt maken tegen de verwerking van deze gegevens, of als u een elektronische kopie van uw persoonlijke gegevens wilt ontvangen met het doel om deze aan een ander bedrijf te verstrekken (voor zover dit recht op de overdraagbaarheid van gegevens wordt geboden door de toepasselijke wetgeving), kunt u contact met ons opnemen via privacy@philips.com. U ontvangt van ons een reactie op uw verzoek overeenkomstig de toepasselijke wetgeving.


Vermeld in uw verzoek duidelijk welke persoonlijke gegevens u wilt bekijken, corrigeren, wissen of beperken, of tegen de verwerking van welke gegevens u bezwaar wilt maken. Voor uw eigen veiligheid kunnen wij alleen gevolg geven aan verzoeken betreffende de persoonlijke gegevens die verband houden met uw account, uw e-mailadres of andere accountgegevens die u gebruikt om uw verzoek naar ons te verzenden. Voordat wij uw verzoek kunnen uitvoeren, moeten wij mogelijk uw identiteit controleren. Wij proberen zo snel als redelijkerwijs mogelijk aan uw verzoek te voldoen.


In gevallen waarin wij uw toestemming nodig hebben om uw persoonlijke gegevens te verzamelen en/of verwerken, kunt u uw toestemming te allen tijde weer intrekken. Dit is niet van invloed op de rechtmatigheid van de verwerking waarvoor u vóór de intrekking toestemming hebt gegeven.


Let wel: als u gebruikmaakt van (een of meerdere) keuzes of rechten, kunt u mogelijk geen gebruik meer maken van (een deel van) onze Services.

Meer informatieMinder informatie
We protect your personal data
Wij beschermen uw persoonlijke gegevens

Wij nemen onze plicht om de door u aan Philips toevertrouwde gegevens te beschermen tegen onopzettelijke of ongeoorloofde wijziging, verlies, misbruik, openbaarmaking of inzage, zeer serieus. Voor de bescherming van uw gegevens maakt Philips gebruik van diverse beveiligingstechnologieën, evenals technische en organisatorische maatregelen. Voor dit doel maken wij onder andere gebruik van systemen voor toegangsbeheer, firewalls en veilige protocollen.

Meer informatieMinder informatie
Special information for parents
Speciale informatie voor ouders

Hoewel de Diensten niet op kinderen zijn gericht, zoals bepaald door de toepasselijke wetgeving, is het Philips-beleid om aan de wet te voldoen wanneer toestemming van de ouder of voogd is vereist om persoonlijke gegevens van kinderen te verzamelen, gebruiken of openbaren. Wij hechten veel waarde aan de bescherming van de privacy van kinderen en moedigen ouders en voogden sterk aan om een actieve rol te spelen in de onlineactiviteiten en interesses van hun kinderen.

 

Ouders of voogden die vernemen dat hun kind - zonder hun toestemming - zijn of haar persoonlijke gegevens aan ons heeft verstrekt, kunnen contact met ons opnemen via privacy@philips.com. Als wij vaststellen dat een kind ons persoonlijke gegevens heeft verstrekt, verwijderen wij zijn/haar gegevens uit onze bestanden.

Meer informatieMinder informatie
Local specific information
Locatiespecifieke informatie: uw privacyrechten in Californië (alleen VS)

Volgens artikel 1798.83 van de California Civil Code kunnen onze klanten die woonachtig zijn in Californië, één keer per jaar kosteloos informatie opvragen en ontvangen over de persoonlijke gegevens (indien van toepassing) die wij in het voorafgaande kalenderjaar aan derden hebben vrijgegeven voor directmarketingdoeleinden. Indien van toepassing bevat deze informatie een lijst van de categorieën persoonlijke gegevens die wij hebben gedeeld, en de namen en adressen van alle derde partijen met wie wij informatie hebben gedeeld in het direct voorafgaande kalenderjaar. Als u woonachtig bent in Californië en een dergelijk verzoek wilt indienen, verwijzen wij u naar onze privacywebsite: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

Meer informatieMinder informatie
Changes to the privacy notice
Wijzigingen in deze Privacyverklaring

Onze Services kunnen van tijd tot tijd worden gewijzigd zonder dat u daarvan voorafgaand op de hoogte wordt gesteld. We behouden ons daarom het recht voor om deze Privacyverklaring van tijd tot tijd te wijzigen of bij te werken. Wanneer wij deze Privacyverklaring bijwerken, passen wij de datum bovenaan deze Privacyverklaring aan.
 

Wij raden u aan om regelmatig de laatste versie van deze Privacyverklaring te lezen.
 

De nieuwe Privacyverklaring treedt na de bekendmaking ervan onmiddellijk in werking. Als u het niet eens bent met de herziene verklaring, dient u uw voorkeuren aan te passen of overwegen het gebruik van onze Services te staken. Door gebruik te blijven maken van onze Services nadat deze wijzigingen in werking zijn getreden, verklaart u dat u op de hoogte bent gesteld van de Privacyverklaring zoals deze is aangepast, en dat u ermee akkoord gaat.

Meer informatieMinder informatie
Contact

Contact

Als u vragen hebt over deze Privacyverklaring of over de wijze waarop Philips uw persoonlijke gegevens gebruikt, kunt u contact opnemen met onze medewerker gegevensbescherming via privacy@philips.com. U hebt ook het recht om een klacht in te dienen bij een bevoegde toezichthoudende autoriteit voor uw land of regio.  
 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell