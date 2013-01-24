Serviceproviders

Wij werken samen met externe serviceproviders om onze Services te kunnen exploiteren, leveren, verbeteren, begrijpen, aanpassen, ondersteunen en vermarkten.

Wij kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens delen met de volgende serviceproviders:

IT- en cloudproviders

Deze serviceproviders leveren de hardware, software, netwerken, opslag, transactieservices en/of gerelateerde technologieën die nodig zijn om de App te laten draaien of de Services te leveren.

Betaling

We werken samen met WorldPay. Deze serviceprovider beheert en verwerkt uw financiële gegevens met betrekking tot de betaalfuncties in deze App, waaronder appstores of andere derden die uw betaling verwerken.

Philips eist van haar serviceproviders dat ze uw persoonlijke gegevens voldoende beschermen, op een niveau dat minimaal gelijk is aan het beschermingsniveau dat wij bieden. Wij eisen van onze serviceproviders dat zij uw persoonlijke gegevens alleen verwerken in overeenstemming met onze instructies en alleen voor de hierboven genoemde specifieke doeleinden, dat zij slechts de minimale hoeveelheid gegevens gebruiken die nodig is om een specifieke service te leveren en dat zij de veiligheid van uw persoonlijke gegevens beschermen.

Andere derden

Philips kan ook samenwerken met andere derde partijen die uw persoonlijke gegevens voor eigen doeleinden verwerken. Als Philips persoonlijke gegevens deelt met derden die uw persoonlijke gegevens voor eigen doeleinden gebruiken, zal Philips, overeenkomstig de toepasselijke wetgeving, u op de hoogte brengen en/of om toestemming vragen alvorens uw persoonlijke gegevens te delen. Lees in dit geval de privacyverklaringen van deze derde partijen zorgvuldig door, aangezien zij u daarin informeren over hun privacypraktijken, zoals welke persoonlijke gegevens zij verzamelen en hoe zij die gegevens gebruiken, verwerken en beschermen.

Philips verkoopt soms een bedrijf of een onderdeel van een bedrijf aan een andere onderneming. Bij een dergelijke eigendomsoverdracht kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens die rechtstreeks verband houden met het verkochte bedrijf, aan de kopende partij worden overgedragen. Al onze rechten en verplichtingen die in de Privacyverklaring zijn vastgelegd, kunnen door Philips vrijelijk aan elk van de aan ons gelieerde ondernemingen worden toegewezen, in verband met een fusie, overname, herstructurering of verkoop van bedrijfsmiddelen, van rechtswege of anderszins, en wij kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens overdragen aan de aan ons gelieerde ondernemingen, aan rechtsopvolgers of nieuwe eigenaars.

Op uw verzoek kunnen we uw persoonlijke gegevens delen met de volgende derde partijen:



Delta Dental (alleen VS).

ONVZ (alleen Nederland).

Amazon (als Amazon DRS beschikbaar is in uw land; zie hieronder voor meer informatie).



Deze derde partijen kunnen u hun eigen services leveren. We kunnen uw persoonlijke gegevens met deze derde partijen delen op uw verzoek en/of overeenkomstig de toepasselijke wetgeving:



