Onderzoek in de gezondheidszorg

Empowering patients as partners in their care and wellbeing

We’re back at Dreamforce ’15 and excited to unveil our latest connected care prototype for helping people with chronic conditions better manage their own health. Created for people living with type 1 diabetes, this integrated app and online community is designed to collect and connect data from consumer and medical measurement devices, as well as patient-entered data and electronic medical records through our HealthSuite Digital Platform: CareCatalyst.

 

Developed jointly by Philips, Radboud university medical center and Salesforce, the prototype is designed to facilitate a collaborative online community and enable shared care for people with diabetes and their clinicians.

 

Our vision is to empower patients to be true partners in their own health and care by giving them access to and control of their own health data, by making their data more actionable, and by fueling better collaboration between patients and caregivers.

salesforce

Easing the burden of type 1 diabetes

Easing the burden of type 1 diabetes

Hear how living with type 1 diabetes affects the life one young woman, and what our prototype envisions to help her and others who are managing the condition every day.

Where to find us at Dreamforce '15

Donderdag, Sep 17

Connecting Patients & Providers for Continuous Care

Customer Theater, Moscone West

Jeroen Tas, CEO, Healthcare Informatics, Solutions and Services, Philips, and Lucien Engelen, Director REshape Center, Radboud university medical center with Joshua Newman, MD, GM and Chief Medical Officer for Salesforce

Living with a chronic condition is an incredible health challenge, which is unfortunately often exacerbated by patients being forced into complex journeys to engage with care providers. In this session, hear from health industry leaders as they share a vision for new emerging care delivery models that ease the burden on patients by putting them at the center of the care system.

Donderdag, Sep 17

Healthcare Life Sciences Breakout Session

Century Theater & Bespoke at Westfield Mall (Across from Moscone)

Jeroen Tas, CEO, Healthcare Informatics, Solutions and Services, Philips, and Lucien Engelen, Director REshape Center, Radboud university medical center

Vrijdag, Sep 18

Salesforce Live!

Moscone North

Jeroen Tas, CEO, Healthcare Informatics, Solutions and Services, Philips, and Lucien Engelen, Director REshape Center, Radboud university medical center

Creating a data-driven, collaborative online community

Our prototype application envisions collecting data from electronic records, wireless devices and patient-reported input, while also connecting people living with diabetes with providers and others with the same condition. The prototype enables:

 

  • Data-driven feedback, coaching and decision support on blood-glucose levels, heart rate, nutrition and treatment
  • Collaboration with fellow patients and care givers in the secure online diabetes community
  • Profile personalization including standard glucose dosage values and automatic reminders for testing
  • Historical view of insulin dosage and progress over time, as well as the ability to self-track mood, carbohydrates and exercise
  • Wireless data collection from devices such as smart scales and wireless glucose meter

Connecting care in the cloud

 

Our cloud-based HealthSuite Digital Platform connects data and devices with people and providers, to enable more personalized care between hospital and home.

Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

