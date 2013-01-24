We’re back at Dreamforce ’15 and excited to unveil our latest connected care prototype for helping people with chronic conditions better manage their own health. Created for people living with type 1 diabetes, this integrated app and online community is designed to collect and connect data from consumer and medical measurement devices, as well as patient-entered data and electronic medical records through our HealthSuite Digital Platform: CareCatalyst.

Developed jointly by Philips, Radboud university medical center and Salesforce, the prototype is designed to facilitate a collaborative online community and enable shared care for people with diabetes and their clinicians.

Our vision is to empower patients to be true partners in their own health and care by giving them access to and control of their own health data, by making their data more actionable, and by fueling better collaboration between patients and caregivers.