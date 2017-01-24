If you want to learn how to use the Philips Customer Services Portal in a effective and efficient way, please read the Frequently Asked Questions that are posted below. In case of other questions please submit your question via the ‘Contact Us’ button or contact the local Philips Customer Service organization.
Effectief beheer van de service-activiteiten voor al uw beeldvormingssystemen en -software is cruciaal, maar vormt ook een uitdaging. De Philips Customer Services Portal (CSP) maakt het leven gemakkelijker door één omgeving te bieden voor het beheer van al uw bedrijfsmiddelen. Altijd beschikbaar, altijd paraat De Customer Services Portal is 24 uur per dag en zeven dagen per week beschikbaar – waar u zich ook bevindt – en helpt u om na te gaan welke bedrijfsmiddelen in uw organisatie inzetbaar zijn. Daarnaast kunt u serviceverzoeken indienen voor bedrijfsmiddelen die niet inzetbaar zijn. De Portal stelt u in staat om beter onderbouwde beslissingen te nemen over uw medische apparatuur en de bijbehorende diensten, en helpt u om uw bedrijfsresultaten te verbeteren door de werkstromen te stroomlijnen. De Customer Services Portal is altijd beschikbaar en altijd paraat. Ontworpen voor uw behoeften Om echt te begrijpen waar u behoefte aan hebt en om daar zo goed mogelijk op in te spelen, vragen we u regelmatig om advies. Op basis van uw feedback bevat elke volgende CSP-versie nieuwe mogelijkheden om online de beschikbaarheid en productiviteit van uw systemen te coördineren en nog effectiever te beheren.
Aangezien uw zorginstelling kan bestaan uit meerdere locaties, afdelingen etc., maakt Philips Healthcare accounts aan in zijn Event Management System om de bedrijfsmiddelen (medische apparaten) in groepen onder te verdelen. Om te zorgen dat alle relevante accounts zichtbaar zijn in de Customer Services Portal voor onze klanten, hebben we een hoofdaccount aangemaakt waaraan de onderliggende accounts worden toegekend. Als een bedrijfsmiddel, serviceverzoek of servicecontract niet zichtbaar is of als de gegevens niet correct worden weergegeven in de Customer Services Portal, neem dan contact op met uw lokale CSP-contactpersoon.
De Customer Services Portal maakt onderscheid tussen twee rollen:
|
Browser
|
Versie
|
Internet Explorer
|
9 of hoger
|
Google Chrome
|
Alle versies
|
Firefox
|
Alle versies
|
Term
|
Omschrijving
|
Omschrijving bedrijfsmiddel
|
Interne Philips-omschrijving van bedrijfsmiddel
|
Referentienummer bedrijfsmiddel
|
Intern Philips-nummer van bedrijfsmiddel
|
Serviceverzoek – Prioriteit
|
1 – Kritieke situatie
|
Soort activiteit
|
Door klant gemeld probleem
|
Nummer serviceverzoek
|
Intern Philips-nummer van serviceverzoek
|
Herkomst serviceverzoek
|
Telefoon: Verzoek is telefonisch gemeld aan Philips Customer Care Centre Internet: Verzoek gemeld via Customer Services Portal
Telefoon: Verzoek is telefonisch gemeld aan Philips Customer Care Centre
Internet: Verzoek gemeld via Customer Services Portal
|
Status serviceverzoek
|
Nieuw: serviceverzoek is geregistreerd.
|
Aanduiding bedrijfsmiddel
|
Een zelf te bepalen aanduiding van het bedrijfsmiddel die wordt ingevoerd door de Customer Portal Manager
|
Soort activiteit
|
Correctief onderhoud
|
Einddatum contract
|
Groen: meer dan 90 dagen na vandaag
|
Functionele locatiebeschrijving
|
Fysieke locatie van het apparaat of bedrijfsmiddel volgens Philips-gegevens over geïnstalleerde systemen
|
Installatiedatum
|
De installatiedatum volgens Philips-gegevens over geïnstalleerde systemen
|
Beschrijving regel
|
Beschrijving van het Philips-contract
|
Nummer regel
|
Nummer van Philips-contract dat bij bedrijfsmiddel hoort
|
PO
|
Purchase Order
|
Productmodaliteit
|
De groep waartoe een productreeks behoort, zoals:
|
Sluitingsdatum melding
|
Sluitingsdatum gemeld door Philips-onderhoudsmonteur
|
SAP SWO
|
Intern Philips-SAP-referentienummer
|
Serienummer
|
Serienummer van het bedrijfsmiddel
|
Servicecontract
|
Philips-servicecontractnummer
|
Rapport uitvoering en kwaliteit van dienstverlening
|
U kunt een rapport over de uitvoering en kwaliteit van de dienstverlening downloaden als u hierop voor het betreffende bedrijfsmiddel recht hebt
|
Aard van dienst
|
Op locatie
|
Verzenden aan
|
Account aan wie contract is verkocht
|
Status
|
Actief, inactief, etc.
|
Technical ID (Tech ID)
|
Intern technisch Philips-referentienummer
|
UDI
|
Unique Device Identifier (uniek identificatienummer voor apparaat)
Bij het aanmaken van nieuwe gebruikers worden de datum- en tijdnotatie, de tijdzone en de taal ingesteld op de standaard CPM-waarden.
Log in op de Customer Services Portal en ga naar het onderdeel ‘Report Builder’ voor meer informatie over het opstellen van rapporten en voor handige informatie over het opstellen van veelgebruikte rapporten.
In de Customer Services Portal kun je op drie manieren een nieuw serviceverzoek aanmaken: Voer geen persoonlijke gezondheidsgegevens in of informatie waaruit iemands identiteit kan worden afgeleid. N.B.: Als prioriteitsniveau 1 van toepassing is (bij een kritieke situatie) moet u onmiddellijk telefonisch contact opnemen met uw lokale Customer Service Contact Centre.
In de Customer Services Portal kun je op drie manieren een nieuw serviceverzoek aanmaken:
Voer geen persoonlijke gezondheidsgegevens in of informatie waaruit iemands identiteit kan worden afgeleid.
N.B.: Als prioriteitsniveau 1 van toepassing is (bij een kritieke situatie) moet u onmiddellijk telefonisch contact opnemen met uw lokale Customer Service Contact Centre.
The CS Portal uses SalesForce Lightning technology and as such is not compatible with all browsers. As compatibility may change over time, we recommend checking the internet for the latest compatibility information. Using your search engine of choice, search for "supported browsers for salesforce lightning experience".
It is likely that your browser has the 'Pop-Up-Blocker enabled. Please check your browser setting and make sure that Pop-Ups are allowed for https://www.customerservices.philips.com
No you can't. Although it is possible to access both the old and the new CS portal, this can only be done using two different user-ids (you can, however, use the same URL for both portals). Keep in mind though that in the old CS portal you will not be able to create cases. Also, as soon as the new CS portal goes live in your country, neither installed product data (the assets), nor contracts nor cases will be updated in the old CS portal.
No, both CS portals can be accessed using the same URLs.
In the CS Portal, installed products are linked to accounts (the owner) with a location. In addition, contracts and warranties are also linked to the installed products. As it is possible that a contract and/or warranty is associated with an account other than the account of the installed product, these (other) accounts are shown as well. An example could be a CT scanner that is owned by account 'A' but the service contract is with account 'B'. In this case, the portal will show both accounts.
Philips is in the process of implementing a new state-of-the-art IT platform. As this new platform is vastly different from the old platform, the old CS portal had to be replaced. One of the major benefits of the new portal is that we use state-of-the-art technology that allows us to develop and release new features at a faster pace than before.
Unfortunately, the new Customer Services Portal does yet not have the functionality in place for historical cases to download the CFDs nor have the ability to receive them via an e-mail (like in the previous CS Portal). In case you have a need for these CFDs, please request them via your local Philips Customer Services representative.
SLCP stands for ‘Software License Configurable Product’. These are products in which the capabilities of the hardware are managed by a software license, which can be ‘moved’ from one piece of hardware to another piece of hardware via special tools available to your biomed department and qualified Philips engineers. Both hardware and software (license) are represented by ‘Installed Products’ and via the ‘SLCP tabs’ on the installed product details page (on both the installed product representing the hardware and the installed product representing the hardware) you can see the link between the two. This link is maintained by a dedicated SLCP server.
SLCP stands for ‘Software License Configurable Product’. These are products in which the capabilities of the hardware are managed by a software license, which can be ‘moved’ from one piece of hardware to another piece of hardware via special tools available to your biomed department and qualified Philips engineers.
Both hardware and software (license) are represented by ‘Installed Products’ and via the ‘SLCP tabs’ on the installed product details page (on both the installed product representing the hardware and the installed product representing the hardware) you can see the link between the two. This link is maintained by a dedicated SLCP server.
If you navigate to your Installed Product detail page, you will see in the related Cases tab that a button called “Historical Cases” is visible. This will allow you to see all historical cases from our previous Event Management System.
These historical cases are not available via the generic case lists. They can be accessed via the 'Historical Cases' button of the Installed Product details pages.
In order to reduce the risk of owning unused licenses, the portal automatically deactivates user accounts that have been inactive for more than 120 days. With this deactivation, the account assignment is also removed, which is why a user would experience the portal without any data. Please contact your local portal help desk to re-assign your account.
The 'Login and create password'/'Login and renew your password’ buttons in the account activation/password reset mails are active for 24 hours upon receiving the mail. Once expired, a password reset request must be submitted (see respective mail for contact details).
Like the old CS Portal, the new CS portal recognizes 3 roles, each with different capabilities as shown in overview below.
|
Role
|
Create Cases
|
Create/Manage User
|
Maintain IP Custom Details*
|
Viewer
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
User
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Manager
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
*The IP Custom Details contain the customer's description of a piece of equipment, reference number and location (Installed Product).
Strategic items are those items in our installed base that typically have a contract coverage relevance. At this moment in time the CS portal shows Ultrasound transducers.
Although we try to minimize the impact to our users, the implementation of a new IT platform and adherence to business standards does mean that new terminology is being introduced (good examples are the customer-facing documents like the CSRs (Customer Service Receipts) that have a new look and feel and have different terminology as well). The list below provides insights on these
|
Previous Portal
|
New Portal
|
Asset
|
Installed Product
|
Corrective Maintenance
|
Incident
|
Previous Portal
|
Predictive / Preventative Maintenance
|
Contract Line Item
|
Contract
|
Contract
|
Contract Header
This issue probably occurred due to a setting in your (Chrome) Browser. Please follow the steps in attached document below to resolve the issue.
A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:
A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:
"The 'Historical Cases' button can be used to view the cases closed before the Philips Customer Service organization moved from their legacy platform to the new ServiceMax platform. These dates are market (/country) dependent.
|
Region
|
Market (Countries)
|
Date
|
Asia
|
Australia / New Zealand
|
October 1st 2018
|
Asia
|
Indonesia
|
October 1st 2018
|
Asia
|
Malaysia
|
October 1st 2018
|
Asia
|
Philippines
|
October 1st 2018
|
Asia
|
Singapore
|
October 1st 2018
|
Asia
|
South Korea
|
October 1st 2018
|
Asia
|
Thailand
|
October 1st 2018
|
Asia
|
Vietnam
|
October 1st 2018
|
EMEA
|
Africa
|
No historic data available
|
EMEA
|
Central Eastern Europe
|
No historic data available
|
EMEA
|
France
|
October 1st 2018
|
EMEA
|
Middle East and Turkey
|
No historic data available
|
EMEA
|
UKI (UK and Ireland)
|
October 1st 2018
