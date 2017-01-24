Zoektermen

Frequently Asked Questions

Philips Customer Services Portal

Frequently asked questions

Learn more about Philips Customer Services Portal

If you want to learn how to use the Philips Customer Services Portal in a effective and efficient way, please read the Frequently Asked Questions that are posted below. In case of other questions please submit your question via the ‘Contact Us’ button or contact the local Philips Customer Service organization.

Contact us

General questions about the Philips Customer Services Portal

Wat is de Philips Customer Services Portal?

Effectief beheer van de service-activiteiten voor al uw beeldvormingssystemen en -software is cruciaal, maar vormt ook een uitdaging.  De Philips Customer Services Portal (CSP) maakt het leven gemakkelijker door één omgeving te bieden voor het beheer van al uw bedrijfsmiddelen.

 

Altijd beschikbaar, altijd paraat

De Customer Services Portal is 24 uur per dag en zeven dagen per week beschikbaar – waar u zich ook bevindt – en helpt u om na te gaan welke bedrijfsmiddelen in uw organisatie inzetbaar zijn. Daarnaast kunt u serviceverzoeken indienen voor bedrijfsmiddelen die niet inzetbaar zijn.

 

De Portal stelt u in staat om beter onderbouwde beslissingen te nemen over uw medische apparatuur en de bijbehorende diensten, en helpt u om uw bedrijfsresultaten te verbeteren door de werkstromen te stroomlijnen. 

De Customer Services Portal is altijd beschikbaar en altijd paraat.

 

Ontworpen voor uw behoeften

Om echt te begrijpen waar u behoefte aan hebt en om daar zo goed mogelijk op in te spelen, vragen we u regelmatig om advies. 

Op basis van uw feedback bevat elke volgende CSP-versie nieuwe mogelijkheden om online de beschikbaarheid en productiviteit van uw systemen te coördineren en nog effectiever te beheren.

Structuur van Customer Services Portal

Aangezien uw zorginstelling kan bestaan uit meerdere locaties, afdelingen etc., maakt Philips Healthcare accounts aan in zijn Event Management System om de bedrijfsmiddelen (medische apparaten) in groepen onder te verdelen.

Om te zorgen dat alle relevante accounts zichtbaar zijn in de Customer Services Portal voor onze klanten, hebben we een hoofdaccount aangemaakt waaraan de onderliggende accounts worden toegekend.

 

Als een bedrijfsmiddel, serviceverzoek of servicecontract niet zichtbaar is of als de gegevens niet correct worden weergegeven in de Customer Services Portal, neem dan contact op met uw lokale CSP-contactpersoon.

Soorten gebruikersaccounts

De Customer Services Portal maakt onderscheid tussen twee rollen:

 

  • Customer Portal User (CPU): een gebruiker die toegang heeft tot de Customer Services Portal. Een CPU kan de accounts zien die aan het desbetreffende hoofdaccount zijn toegekend.

 

  • Customer Portal Manager (CPM): een gebruiker met dezelfde rechten als een CPU die tevens het gebruikersbeheer voor een bepaald hoofdaccount kan verzorgen: nieuwe CPU's aanmaken, de toewijzing van accounts veranderen en accounts deactiveren. 

Welke browsers worden ondersteund?

Browser

Versie

Internet Explorer

9 of hoger

Google Chrome

Alle versies

Firefox

Alle versies

Begrippenlijst

Term

Omschrijving

Omschrijving bedrijfsmiddel

Interne Philips-omschrijving van bedrijfsmiddel

Referentienummer bedrijfsmiddel

Intern Philips-nummer van bedrijfsmiddel

Serviceverzoek – Prioriteit

1 – Kritieke situatie
2 – Systeem uitgevallen
3 – Systeem functioneert in beperkte mate
4 – Terugkerend probleem
5 – Geplande activiteit

Soort activiteit

Door klant gemeld probleem
Vraag over veiligheid
T2-activiteiten
Opmerkingen door derden

Nummer serviceverzoek

Intern Philips-nummer van serviceverzoek

Herkomst serviceverzoek

Telefoon: Verzoek is telefonisch gemeld aan Philips Customer Care Centre

Internet: Verzoek gemeld via Customer Services Portal

Status serviceverzoek

Nieuw: serviceverzoek is geregistreerd.
In behandeling: een Philips-onderhoudsmonteur heeft het verzoek in behandeling.
Opgelost: het gemelde probleem is opgelost.
Afgesloten: het dossier is gesloten en gearchiveerd.

Aanduiding bedrijfsmiddel

Een zelf te bepalen aanduiding van het bedrijfsmiddel die wordt ingevoerd door de Customer Portal Manager

Soort activiteit

Correctief onderhoud
Preventief onderhoud
Field Change Order
Installatie
Applicatie-ondersteuning
Informatie voor klanten
Aanpassing contract

Einddatum contract

Groen: meer dan 90 dagen na vandaag
Geel: meer dan 30 en minder dan 90 dagen na vandaag
Rood: minder dan 30 dagen na vandaag

Functionele locatiebeschrijving

Fysieke locatie van het apparaat of bedrijfsmiddel volgens Philips-gegevens over geïnstalleerde systemen

Installatiedatum

De installatiedatum volgens Philips-gegevens over geïnstalleerde systemen

Beschrijving regel

Beschrijving van het Philips-contract

Nummer regel

Nummer van Philips-contract dat bij bedrijfsmiddel hoort

PO

Purchase Order

Productmodaliteit

De groep waartoe een productreeks behoort, zoals:
MR: Magnetic Resonance (magneetresonantie)
US: UltraSound (echografie)
CT: Computer Tomography (computertomografie)
iXR: Interventional X-Ray (interventieröntgensystemen)

Sluitingsdatum melding

Sluitingsdatum gemeld door Philips-onderhoudsmonteur

SAP SWO

Intern Philips-SAP-referentienummer

Serienummer

Serienummer van het bedrijfsmiddel

Servicecontract

Philips-servicecontractnummer

Rapport uitvoering en kwaliteit van dienstverlening

U kunt een rapport over de uitvoering en kwaliteit van de dienstverlening downloaden als u hierop voor het betreffende bedrijfsmiddel recht hebt

Aard van dienst

Op locatie
Op afstand
Reparatie van elektronische onderdelen
Alleen onderdelen
Service voor onderaannemers

Verzenden aan

Account aan wie contract is verkocht

Status

Actief, inactief, etc. 

Technical ID (Tech ID)

Intern technisch Philips-referentienummer

UDI

Unique Device Identifier (uniek identificatienummer voor apparaat)

Questions about the use of the Philips Customer Services Portal

Hoe kan ik gebruikersaccounts aanmaken als Customer Portal Manager?

  • Log in op de Philips Customer Services Portal (https://www.customerservices.philips.com) als Customer Portal Manager.
  • Ga naar het tabblad ‘My Accounts’, sorteer op de naam van het account en selecteer het hoofdaccount.
  • Gebruik de knoppen om accounts aan te maken of toe te kennen of contactpersonen te bekijken.
     

Bij het aanmaken van nieuwe gebruikers worden de datum- en tijdnotatie, de tijdzone en de taal ingesteld op de standaard CPM-waarden.

How can I create CPU accounts as a Customer Portal Manager? (download .jpg)
149.0 KB
Hoe kan ik de taalinstellingen wijzigen?

How can I change the language settings? (download .jpg)
14.0 KB
Hoe moet ik rapporten opstellen?

Log in op de Customer Services Portal en ga naar het onderdeel ‘Report Builder’ voor meer informatie over het opstellen van rapporten en voor handige informatie over het opstellen van veelgebruikte rapporten.

Hoe moet ik een serviceverzoek indienen?

In de Customer Services Portal kun je op drie manieren een nieuw serviceverzoek aanmaken:

 

  • Via het beginscherm
  • Via het tabblad ‘Serviceverzoeken’
  • Via het scherm ‘Gegevens bedrijfsmiddel’

 

Voer geen persoonlijke gezondheidsgegevens in of informatie waaruit iemands identiteit kan worden afgeleid.

N.B.: Als prioriteitsniveau 1 van toepassing is (bij een kritieke situatie) moet u onmiddellijk telefonisch contact opnemen met uw lokale Customer Service Contact Centre.

Is the CS Portal compatible with all browsers?

The CS Portal uses SalesForce ​Lightning technology and as such is not compatible with all browsers. As compatibility may change over time, we recommend checking the internet for the latest compatibility information. Using your search engine of choice, search for "supported browsers for salesforce lightning experience".

I am unable to open the CFDs from the CS Portal. What should I do?

It is likely that your browser has the 'Pop-Up-Blocker enabled. Please check your browser setting and make sure that Pop-Ups are allowed for https://www.customerservices.philips.com

Can I log into the old and the new portal using the same user-id?

No you can't. Although it is possible to access both the old and the new CS portal, this can only be done using two different user-ids (you can, however, use the same URL for both portals). Keep in mind though that in the old CS portal you will not be able to create cases. Also, as soon as the new CS portal goes live in your country, neither installed product data (the assets), nor contracts nor cases will be updated in the old CS portal.

Do the 1EMS CS Portal and the SMx CS Portal have different URLs?

No, both CS portals can be accessed using the same URLs.

I see accounts in the account list that I don't recognize... what happened?

In the CS Portal, installed products are linked to accounts (the owner) with a location. In addition, contracts and warranties are also linked to the installed products. As it is possible that a contract and/or warranty is associated with an account other than the account of the installed product, these (other) accounts are shown as well. An example could be a CT scanner that is owned by account 'A' but the service contract is with account 'B'. In this case, the portal will show both accounts.

Why are you launching a new portal? How does it benefit me?

Philips is in the process of implementing a new state-of-the-art IT platform. As this new platform is vastly different from the old platform, the old CS portal had to ​be replaced. One of the major benefits of the new portal is that we use state-of-the-art technology that allows us to develop and release new features at a faster pace than before.

Where can I find the customer facing documents (CSRs and PSRs) for historical cases?

Unfortunately, the new Customer Services Portal does yet not have the functionality in place for historical cases to download the CFDs nor have the ability to receive them via an e-mail (like in the previous CS Portal). In case you have a need for these CFDs, please request them via your local Philips Customer Services representative.

What does SLCP stand for?

SLCP stands for ‘Software License Configurable Product’. These are products in which the capabilities of the hardware are managed by a software license, which can be ‘moved’ from one piece of hardware to another piece of hardware via special tools available to your biomed department and qualified Philips engineers. 

 

Both hardware and software (license) are represented by ‘Installed Products’ and via the ‘SLCP tabs’ on the installed product details page (on both the installed product representing the hardware and the installed product representing the hardware) you can see the link between the two. This link is maintained by a dedicated SLCP server.

Where do I find my previous Service Cases? The ones prior to Philips’ change in the Event Management System?

If you navigate to your Installed Product detail page, you will see in the related Cases tab that a button called “Historical Cases” is visible. This will allow you to see all historical cases from our previous Event Management System.



Where can I find case details from cases created/closed in the legacy system?

These historical cases are not available via the generic case lists. They can be accessed via the 'Historical Cases' button of the Installed Product details pages.

As I did not login for some time I had to request a password reset. Now I still cannot access my account... what happened?

In order to reduce the risk of owning unused licenses, the portal automatically deactivates user accounts that have been inactive for more than 120 days. With this deactivation, the account assignment is also removed, which is why a user would experience the portal without any data. Please contact your local portal help desk to re-assign your account.

How long are the Activation and Password Reset mails active?

The 'Login and create password'/'Login and renew your password’ buttons in the account activation/password reset mails are active for 24 hours upon receiving the mail. Once expired, a password reset request must be submitted (see respective mail for contact details).

Which roles exists and what is the difference from an authorization perspective?

Like the old CS Portal, the new CS portal recognizes 3 roles, each with different capabilities as shown in overview below.

Role

Create Cases

C​​reate/Manage User

Maintain IP Custom Details*

Viewer

No

No

No

User

Yes

No

No

Manager

Yes

Yes

Yes

*The IP Custom Details contain the customer's description of a piece of equipment, reference number and location (Installed Product).

What are ‘Strategic Items’?

Strategic items are those items in our installed base that typically have a contract coverage relevance. At this moment in time the CS portal shows Ultrasound transducers.

Installed Product, Asset, Contract Lines, Contracts, Incidents, Preventative Maintenance…. why do I see new terminology and how does this correlate?

Although we try to minimize the impact to our users, the implementation of a new IT platform and adherence to business standards does mean that new terminology is being introduced (good examples are the customer-facing documents like the CSRs (Customer Service Receipts) that have a new look and feel and have different terminology as well).

 

The list below provides insights on these

Previous Portal

New Portal

Asset

Installed Product

Corrective Maintenance

Incident

Previous Portal

Predictive / Preventative Maintenance

Contract Line Item

Contract

Contract

Contract Header

When I try to download multiple CFDs, they simply open up in multiple tabs rather than download to my computer. What should I do?

This issue probably occurred due to a setting in your (Chrome) Browser. Please follow the steps in attached document below to resolve the issue.

What is the policy around passwords?

A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:

  • Number
  • Special character
  • Lower case character
  • Upper case character

What does the button ‘Historical Cases’ in the case list mean?

"The 'Historical Cases' button can be used to view the cases closed before the Philips Customer Service organization moved from their legacy platform to the new ServiceMax platform. These dates are market (/country) dependent.

Region

Market (Countries)

Date

Asia

Australia / New Zealand

October 1st 2018​​​

Asia

Indonesia

October 1st 2018​​​

Asia

Malaysia

October 1st 2018​​​

Asia

Philippines

October 1st 2018​​​

Asia

Singapore

October 1st 2018​​​

Asia

​South Korea

October 1st 2018​​​

Asia

​Thailand

October 1st 2018​​​

Asia

Vietnam 

October 1st 2018​​​

EMEA

Africa

No historic data available

EMEA

Central Eastern Europe

No historic data available

EMEA

France

October 1st 2018​​​

EMEA

Middle East and Turkey

No historic data available

EMEA

UKI (UK and Ireland)

October 1st 2018​​​

Repository woman

Proper management of service activities across your multiple imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging. You need one place to manage your assets. With Philips Customer Services Portal all of the moving pieces of your imaging inventory just got easier. And it comes with every Philips Equipment.

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.