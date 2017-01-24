SLCP stands for ‘Software License Configurable Product’. These are products in which the capabilities of the hardware are managed by a software license, which can be ‘moved’ from one piece of hardware to another piece of hardware via special tools available to your biomed department and qualified Philips engineers. Both hardware and software (license) are represented by ‘Installed Products’ and via the ‘SLCP tabs’ on the installed product details page (on both the installed product representing the hardware and the installed product representing the hardware) you can see the link between the two. This link is maintained by a dedicated SLCP server.