Philips Dynamic 3D Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance for navigating vascular structures anywhere in the body. It overlays real-time 2D fluoroscopy images and a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree acquired with the 3D-RA feature of your Philips Interventional X-ray system or from a previous CT/MR scan.
Full 3D view with reduced X-ray dose and contrast medium usage
Full 3D view for guide wire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.Reduced X-ray dose and contrast medium usageDynamic guidance with real-time compensation for gantry and table movement.
Accurate and dynamic 3D guidance
Dynamic 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guide wires, catheters and coils in real-time, thereby reducing X-ray dose and contrast medium during interventions. It automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements. For even better visualization, it also offers enlarged full-screen mode and 4x digital zoom.
Flexible operational modes
Multiple modes give you maximum clinical flexibility. You can combine either high-resolution 3D-RA vascular images or previously-acquired 3D segmented MRA or CTA data with live fluoroscopy*. Imported data is registered to the current patient position through a low X-ray dose 3D-RA scan, allowing “re-use” of contrast and X-ray doses. The system also supports improved visualization of soft tissues, and consolidated views of the current vascular anatomy with surrounding tissues. Moreover, 3D Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at the tableside and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source-image distance.
