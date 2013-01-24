Philips DXL ECG Algorithm uses sophisticated analytical methods to interpret the resting ECG. It analyzes up to 16-leads of simultaneously acquired ECG waveforms to interpret rhythm and morphology for a variety of patient populations.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations for the Standardization and Interpretation of the Electrocardiogram, Part VI: Acute Ischemia/Infarction. Circulation 2009; 100:e262-e270.
2 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations for the Standardization and Interpretaton of the Electrocardiogram, Part II: Electrocardiography Diagnostic Statement List. J Am Coll Cardiology, 2007:49:1128-135.
3 The DXL ECG Algorithm is available on the PageWriter TC70 and TC50 Cardiograph with the features and capabilities described above. The DXL ECG Algorithm is also available on the PageWriter TC30 and HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillator with a differentiated set of features.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.