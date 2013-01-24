Startpagina
SkyPlate Wireless portable X-ray detectors

SkyPlate

Wireless portable X-ray detectors

Enhance your DR workflow with a wireless portable X-ray detector that can be shared across our radiography systems. SkyPlate cassette-sized wireless portable detectors give you untethered access to a wide variety of patient applications.

Technische specificaties

Small
Small
Type
  • Digital CsI (Cesium lodide) flat detector (IS0 4090)
Housing and sensor protection material
  • Carbon fiber
Physical dimensions
  • 26.75 cm x 32.75 cm x 1.50 cm
Detector size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (approx. 10" x 12")
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (approx. 8" x 11")
Image matrix size
  • 1500 x 1920 pixels
Detector pixels
  • 2.9 Megapixel
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight (with battery)
  • 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs)
Max. patient weight
  • 100 kg (200 lbs) for weight bearing examinations
  • 135 kg (298 lbs) for distributed load, eg. for chest examination in bed
Large
Large
Physical dimensions
  • 38.35 cm x 45.95 cm x 1.50 cm
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (approx. 14" x 17")
Active area
  • 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (approx. 13" x 16")
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 pixels
Detector pixels
  • 6.6 Megapixel
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight (with battery)
  • 2.8 kg (6.2 lbs) Except: North America, Korea, Japan, Singapore & China 3.0 kg (6.6 lbs)

