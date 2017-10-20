Experience the new world of interventional cardiac and vascular performance with the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This next-generation image guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting with workflow innovation.
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Clinicians can take advantage of Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance to determine the most beneficial course of treatment with confidence. These include StentBoost, our Navigator guidance solutions and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 Series to support clinical workflow.
Deepen insight of coronaries
The new 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a good part of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles, including the spider view, can be made.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Full control at table side
When your lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications and systems can drive productive, standards based care. FlexVision Pro* allows intuitive control of all applications at table side to boost efficiency and reduce the need for sterility breaks. Use a wireless mouse or our Touch Screen Module* to access PACS or make full use of interventional tools.
Make your day simpler
Experience enhanced ease and speed in performing procedures. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted.. Collimate with a fingertip on the Touch Screen Module*. Drag and drop apps and easily switch control between users. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot* enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 7 Series also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Improving communication
Clear two-way communication, especially during critical parts of procedures, helps you to reduce errors, and providing fast response. With this system, communication becomes clear cut; a large mouse pointer is visible on your live image in the exam and control room. When larger teams are present in the exam room this aids communication so they can focus on the procedure.
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
A lifetime of benefits
The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Boost lab utilization
To help you manage large volumes of cases, while lowering costs, our workflow consultants can assess your current performance and identify opportunities to increase your lab utilization. This approach has helped our customers realize more meaningful and sustainable improvements in their operations.
Deepen insight of coronaries
The new 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a good part of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles, including the spider view, can be made.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Full control at table side
When your lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications and systems can drive productive, standards based care. FlexVision Pro* allows intuitive control of all applications at table side to boost efficiency and reduce the need for sterility breaks. Use a wireless mouse or our Touch Screen Module* to access PACS or make full use of interventional tools.
Make your day simpler
Experience enhanced ease and speed in performing procedures. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted.. Collimate with a fingertip on the Touch Screen Module*. Drag and drop apps and easily switch control between users. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot* enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 7 Series also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Improving communication
Clear two-way communication, especially during critical parts of procedures, helps you to reduce errors, and providing fast response. With this system, communication becomes clear cut; a large mouse pointer is visible on your live image in the exam and control room. When larger teams are present in the exam room this aids communication so they can focus on the procedure.
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
A lifetime of benefits
The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Boost lab utilization
To help you manage large volumes of cases, while lowering costs, our workflow consultants can assess your current performance and identify opportunities to increase your lab utilization. This approach has helped our customers realize more meaningful and sustainable improvements in their operations.
* Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.
