MX16ᴱᵛᵒ - DS Refurbished CT Scanner

MX16ᴱᵛᵒ - DS

Refurbished CT Scanner

Philips MX16ᴱᵛᵒ CT scanner is evolving the way that clinicians are able to care for patients by offering them exceptional image quality with low dose, high patient throughput, and attractive total cost of ownership.

Wide application range

Wide application range increases utilization

The MX16ᴱᵛᵒ is excellent for all routine radiology procedures and many specialized procedures such as neurological studies, vascular studies, bone mineral analysis, dental planning, and virtual colonoscopy.
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like- new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

