Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

HeartStart MRx Defibrillator/monitor

HeartStart MRx for EMS

Defibrillator/monitor

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

As the first advanced networked monitor/defibrillator, HeartStart MRx incorporates many of the same algorithms, patient connections, and configuration choices as Philips premier bedside monitors.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Physical dimensions Defibrillator model HeartStart MRx (M3536A)
Physical dimensions Defibrillator model HeartStart MRx (M3536A)
Size without external paddles
  • 12.4" (W) x 7.7" (D) x 11.7" (H) (313 mm x 195 mm x 295 mm) "/mm
Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Size with external paddles
  • 12.4" (W) x 7.7" (D) x 13.4" (H) (313 mm x 195 mm x 340 mm) "/mm
Weight
  • 13.2 lbs. (6 kg): base unit with 1 battery/pads and pads cable. 13 lbs. (5.9 kg) with optional 75 mm strip chart printer. Paddle tray and external standard paddles add less than 2.5 lbs. (1.1 kg). Carrying case adds 4.1 lbs. (1.86 kg). lbs/kg
Environmental & physical requirements
Environmental & physical requirements
Solids/Water resistance
  • IP24
Operating temperature
  • 0º - 45º C (32º - 113º F) ° C/° F
Storage temperature
  • -20 - 70º C (-4º - 158º F) ° C/° F
Operating humidity
  • 0% to 95% relative %
Operating altitude
  • 0 to 15000 ft (0 to 4500 m) ft/m
Storage altitude
  • 0 to 15000 ft (0 to 4500 m) ft/m
Mechanical shock
  • Bump: IEC 68-2-29
  • Freefall: IEC 68-2-32
Operating vibration
  • MIL STD 810E 514.4 Category 6 Helicopter
General storage vibration
  • UH60 Non-Operating: IEC 68-2-6 Swept Sine Vibration and IEC 68-2-64 Random Vibration
Safety
  • Meets EN 60601-1, UL 2601-1/CSA C22.2 No. 601-1
Display
Display
Dimensions
  • 8.4’’ diagonal (128 mm x 171 mm) "/mm
Type
  • TFT color LCD
Resolution
  • 480 x 640 pixels (VGA) VGA
Wave Viewing Time
  • 5 seconds (ECG) seconds
Defibrillation
Defibrillation
Waveform
  • Truncated Exponential Biphasic.Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance.
Output Energy
  • Manual (selected): 1-10/15/20/30/50/70/100/120/150/170/200 Joules into a 50 Ohm load AED Mode (single energy output): 150 Joules into a 50 ohm load. Joules/Ohm
Charge Time
  • Less than 5 seconds to 200 Joules with a new/ fully charged lithium ion battery at 25º C
Shock Delivery
  • Via multifunction defib electrode pads or paddles
Shock-to-Shock Cycle Time
  • Typically less than 20 seconds seconds
Minimum Patient Impedance Range
  • 15 Ohm (internal defibrillation); 25 Ohm (external defibrillation) Ohm
Maximum Patient Impedance Range
  • 180 Ohm Ohm
AED Mode
  • Shock advisory sensitivity and specificity meet AAMI DF-39 guidelines
Battery
Battery
Type
  • 6.3 Ah, 14.8 V, rechargeable lithium ion Ah/V
Dimensions
  • 6.5" (H) x 3.8" (W) x 1.6" (D) (165 mm x 95 mm x 42 mm) "/mm
Weight
  • 1.6 lb. (0.73 kg) lb/kg
Charge Time
  • Approximately 3 hours from fully depleted to 100%. 90 minutes from fully depleted to 80% hours/%
Capacity(a)
  • At least 5 hours of continuous 12-lead ECG/SpO2 and CO2 monitoring. With NBP every 15 minutes on one new fully charged battery. hours
Capacity(b)
  • At least 3.5 hours of continuous 12-lead ECG/SpO2 and CO2 monitoring. With NBP every 15 minutes and pacing at 180 ppm at 160 mA on one new fully charged battery. hours
Battery Indicators
  • Battery gauge on battery/capacity indicator on display. Flashing RFU indicator/chirp and ‘Low Battery’ message appears on display for low battery condition when 10 minutes of monitoring time and 6 maximum energy discharges remain (with a new battery at room temperature of 25º C)
Strip Chart Recorder
Strip Chart Recorder
Recorder(a)
  • Standard: 50 mm (paper width) thermal array printer mm
Recorder(b)
  • Optional: 75 mm (paper width) thermal array printer mm
Continuous ECG Strip
  • Prints primary ECG lead with event annotations and measurements in real-time or with 10-second delay
Auto Printing
  • Recorder can be configured to print marked events/charge/ shock and alarms
Reports
  • Event Summary, 12-Lead/Operational Check/ Configuration/Status Log and Device Information
Paper Size
  • 1.97” (50 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L and 2.95” (75 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L "/ft/mm/m
Data storage
Data storage
Internal
  • 12 hours of continuous ECG waveforms and events. Plus 50 12-lead ECG reports
Data Card
  • 12 hours of continuous ECG waveforms and events. Plus 50 12-lead ECG reports on a CompactFlash memory card
ECG and arrhythmia monitoring
ECG and arrhythmia monitoring
Input
  • Up to 4 ECG waves displayed and up to 3 ECG waves print simultaneously.
Leads
  • Lead I, II, or III obtained through 3-lead ECG cable and separate monitoring electrodes. With 5-lead cable, obtain leads I/II/III/aVR/aVL/ aVF or V. Pads ECG obtained through 2 multifunction defibrillation electrode pads.
Lead Fault
  • ‘Lead Off ’ message and dashed line displayed if an electrode or lead wire becomes disconnected.
Pads Fault
  • Dashed line displayed if a pad becomes disconnected.
Heart Rate Display
  • Digital readout on display 15 to 300 bpm with accuracy ±10% bpm/%
Heart Rate/Arrhythmia Alarms
  • HR/Asystole/VFIB/VTACH/VTACH/extreme tachycardia/extreme bradycardia/PVC rate.
ECG Size
  • 2.5/5/10/20/40 mm/mV autogain mm/mV
SpO2 pulse oximetry
SpO2 pulse oximetry
Range
  • 0 to 100% %
Resolution
  • 0.01 %
Alarm Range(a)
  • Low Limit: 50 to 99% (Adult/Pediatric) %
Alarm Range(b)
  • High Limit: 51 to 100% (Adult/Pediatric) %
Alarm Delay
  • 10 seconds
Noninvasive Blood Pressure
Noninvasive Blood Pressure
Pressure Range(a)
  • Systolic: 40 to 260 mmHg mmHg
Pressure Range(b)
  • Diastolic: 20 to 200 mmHg mmHg
Initial Pressure
  • Adult: 160 mmHg and Pediatric: 120 mmHg mmHg
Maximum Pressure
  • 280 mmHg mmHg
Alarm Range(d)
  • Systolic high limit: 30 - 270 (Adult) and 35 - 180 (Pediatric)
Alarm Range(e)
  • Systolic low limit: 30 - 265 (Adult) and 30 - 175 (Pediatric)
Alarm Range(f)
  • Diastolic high limit: 18 - 240 (Adult) and 18 - 150 (Pediatric)
Alarm Range(g)
  • Diastolic low limit: 10 - 240 (Adult) and 10 - 145 (Pediatric)
End-tidal CO2
End-tidal CO2
Range
  • 0 to 99 mmHg mmHg
Resolution
  • 1 mmHg (0.1 kPa) mmHg/kPa
Sample Size
  • 50 ml per minute ml
Alarm Range(h)
  • Low Limit: 10 to 95 mmHg (Adult/Pediatric) mmHg
Alarm Range(i)
  • High Limit: 20 to 100 mmHg (Adult/Pediatric) mmHg
12-Lead ECG
12-Lead ECG
Input
  • 12-Lead cable: leads I/II/III/aVR/aVL/ aVF and V/C1-V/C6
Display View
  • All 12-lead ECG waves display simultaneously
Strip Recorder
  • All 12-leads print on the strip chart printer in 3x4 format
Transmission
  • CompactFlash data card; Bluetooth® dial-up Internet connection, Bluetooth® FTP
CPR feedback and measurement
CPR feedback and measurement
Compression Depth
  • Target: -1.50 to -2.00" (-38 to -51 mm) "/mm
Compression Rate
  • Target: 90 to 120 cpm cpm
Ventilation Volume
  • Graphic indicator: empty/one-third full/two-thirds full/full
Ventilation Rate(a)
  • Target for breaths delivered before 60 seconds since last compression: 6 to 16 vpm seconds/vpm
Ventilation Rate(b)
  • Target for breaths delivered beyond 60 seconds since last compression: 9 to 16 vpm seconds/vpm
Noninvasive pacing
Noninvasive pacing
Waveform
  • Monophasic Truncated Exponential
Current Pulse Amplitude
  • 10 mA to 160 mA (5 mA resolution); accuracy 10 mA to 50 mA ± 5 mA, 50 mA - 160 m A ± 10% mA
Pulse Width
  • 40 ms with ± 10% accuracy ms/%
Rate
  • 30 ppm to 180 ppm (10 ppm increments); accuracy ± 1.5% ppm
Modes
  • Demand or Fixed Rate
Refractory Period
  • 340 msec (30 to 80 ppm); 240 msec (90 to 180 ppm) msec/ppm
  • * Q-CPR is a trademark of Laerdal Medical.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand