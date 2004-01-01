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Soft materials

Designed for comfort

This non-invasive blood pressure cuff features soft, comfortable materials that are specifically designed to be worn by these fragile patients.

Designed for comfort

This non-invasive blood pressure cuff features soft, comfortable materials that are specifically designed to be worn by these fragile patients.

Designed for comfort

This non-invasive blood pressure cuff features soft, comfortable materials that are specifically designed to be worn by these fragile patients.
Luer-free connections

Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”
Backward compatibility

Meet new safety requirements

This non-invasive cuff solution is also backward-compatible with connector upgrade kits to allow you to meet new safety requirements using older equipment.1 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Meet new safety requirements

This non-invasive cuff solution is also backward-compatible with connector upgrade kits to allow you to meet new safety requirements using older equipment.1 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Meet new safety requirements

This non-invasive cuff solution is also backward-compatible with connector upgrade kits to allow you to meet new safety requirements using older equipment.1 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”
  • Soft materials
  • Luer-free connections
  • Backward compatibility
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Soft materials

Designed for comfort

This non-invasive blood pressure cuff features soft, comfortable materials that are specifically designed to be worn by these fragile patients.

Designed for comfort

This non-invasive blood pressure cuff features soft, comfortable materials that are specifically designed to be worn by these fragile patients.

Designed for comfort

This non-invasive blood pressure cuff features soft, comfortable materials that are specifically designed to be worn by these fragile patients.
Luer-free connections

Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”
Backward compatibility

Meet new safety requirements

This non-invasive cuff solution is also backward-compatible with connector upgrade kits to allow you to meet new safety requirements using older equipment.1 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Meet new safety requirements

This non-invasive cuff solution is also backward-compatible with connector upgrade kits to allow you to meet new safety requirements using older equipment.1 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Meet new safety requirements

This non-invasive cuff solution is also backward-compatible with connector upgrade kits to allow you to meet new safety requirements using older equipment.1 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Technische specificaties

NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 5
Bladder Width
  • 5.5 cm (2.2 in)
Cuff Color
  • Burgundy
Limb Circumference
  • 10 to 15 cm
Bladder Length
  • Bladder Length = 15.4 cm (6.1 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety
Cuff Length
  • 25.6 cm (10.1 in)
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.095 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 40 cuffs per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C (989803166851) M1597C (989803166861), 989803209741, 989803209751
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 5
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NBP
Bekijk alle specificaties
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 5
Bladder Width
  • 5.5 cm (2.2 in)
Cuff Color
  • Burgundy
Limb Circumference
  • 10 to 15 cm
Bladder Length
  • Bladder Length = 15.4 cm (6.1 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety
Cuff Length
  • 25.6 cm (10.1 in)
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.095 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 40 cuffs per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C (989803166851) M1597C (989803166861), 989803209741, 989803209751
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
  • 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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