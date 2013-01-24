Startpagina
Respironics BiPAP A40 Pro Ventilator Bipap Noninvasive Ventilator

BiPAP A40 Pro Ventilator

Bipap Noninvasive Ventilator

The Philips Respironics BiPAP A40 Pro bi-level ventilator treats patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency through clinically proven technologies. Its advanced functionality is designed to reduce patient setup times and it automatically adjusts therapy to deliver the lowest possible pressure throughout changing conditions.

Technische specificaties

Prescription Settings
Prescription Settings
Pressure (min to max)
  • 4 to 40 cmH2O
BiPAP A40 Pro Modes
  • C, S, S/T, PC and AVAPS-AE (noninvasive)
Ventilation Features
  • AVAPS, Automated Airway Management, AVAPS-AE, Visual leak
Trigger Type
  • Auto-Trak, Auto-Trak, (sensitive), Flow Trigger
Breath Rate
  • 0 to 40 BPM (S/T and PC mode), 4 to 40 BPM (T mode)
Inspiratory Time
  • 0.5 to 3 seconds
Humidification
  • SystemOne Heated or Heated Tube, Invasive - external humidification refer to product specifications
Low Flow O2
  • 15 L/min at a maximum pressure of 10 psi
Settable Alarms
  • Circuit Disconnect, Apnea, Low Tidal Volume (AVAPS only), Low Min. Vent., High Resp. Rate, Low SPO2
Specifications
Specifications
Weight
  • Approximately 2 kg (4.4 lbs)
AC Voltage Source
  • 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.2 A
DC Power Source
  • 24 VDC, 4.2 A (Power Supply); 12 VDC, 5.0 A (External Battery)
Sound
  • <lt/> 30 dBA at 10 cmH2O
Dimensions
  • 22.23 cm W x 18.42 cm L x 10.80 cm H, (8.75” W x 7.25” L x 4.25” H)
Complete Specifications
  • Please contact your local Representative or consult the user manual
  • ¹ Storre JH, Seuthe B, Fiechter R, et al. Average volume-assured pressure support in obesity hypoventilation: a randomized crossover trial. Chest, 2006 Sep; 130(3): 815-821.
  • ² Murphy P, Arbane G, Jayaram D, et al. The effect of volume targeted pressure support (PS) ventilation with autotitrating expiratory positive airways pressure (EPAP) and back up rate (BUR) on sleep quality in COPD-obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) overlap

Kenmerken
Complex patients
Treatment for even the most complex patients

Treatment for even the most complex patients

Many complex NIV patients have worsening respiratory drives and require sensitive ventilation systems. BiPAP A40 Pro can titrate for the smallest (10 kg) and weakest patients (those with neuromuscular diseases) effectively and automatically. Now, you can treat your patients through a variety of proven, clinically advanced therapies and functions built into a single bi-level ventilator.
Clinically proven ventilation therapy
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control

Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control

The BiPAP A40 Pro treats patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency through clinically proven technologies – AVAPS that automatically provides treatment for PaCO2 reduction¹, AVAPS-AE provides adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airway obstructions, as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and noninvasive ventilation (NIV) adherence². Automated Airway Management (AAM) treats overlapping breathing syndromes in bi-level patients and Visual Leak that provides a real-time visual color indicator of the patient’s total circuit leak value, so patients can better understand and manage leaks in for more consistent therapy, comfort, and mask fit.
Stay connected
Remotely monitor and manage therapy

Remotely monitor and manage therapy

BiPAP A40 Pro connects to Philips Care Orchestrator to enable more targeted and efficient patient management. It turns longitudinal data into actionable insights, empowers care providers to prioritize interventions and lets your team anticipate and resolve most patient concerns remotely. With Care Orchestrator, you have more actionable treatment information in your hands. Alternatively, you can have essential patient delivered to your desktop through an SD card download via Care Orchestrator Essence.
One device - many therapy applications
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types

BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types

Now, with the BiPAP A40 Pro, you can treat your patients through a variety of proven, clinically advanced therapies and functions built into a single bi-level ventilator that ranges from; Adult and pediatric (not life support), obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory insufficiency, neuromuscular diseases, restrictive and obstructive pulmonary disorders, obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS), chest wall deformities and trauma.
Clinical performance
Optimizing patient management and care

Optimizing patient management and care

The BiPAP A40 Pro is built to connect and integrate with diagnostic equipment to patient data management system. BiPAP A40 Pro auto-integrates with sleep lab and home diagnostic systems, as well as with the Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator platform, so you can coordinate care and resolve patient concerns efficiently and remotely.
Proven reliability
Confidence in quality, always

Confidence in quality, always

The BiPAP A40 Pro reduces the cost and labor of managing patients compared to competitive devices. It does not require periodic or preventative device maintenance or battery replacement. Further, you have the assurance that BiPAP A40 EFL leverages the same BiPAP A40 and A30 quality platform, with 97.8% of current patients are complaint-free.

