Quick-Cross Select Support catheter

Quick-Cross Select

Support catheter

The proven performance of Quick-Cross, now with the ability to navigate and select. Its 45° angle provides directed access to branched anatomy and allows navigation through complex and diffuse disease. Its low-profile tapered tip ensures seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition.

Technische specificaties

Model number 518-085
Model number 518-085
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-087
Model number 518-087
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-089
Model number 518-089
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-091
Model number 518-091
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-093
Model number 518-093
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-077
Model number 518-077
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-079
Model number 518-079
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-081
Model number 518-081
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-083
Model number 518-083
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Kenmerken
Stainless steel braid

Stainless steel braid

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.
45˚ angled tip

45˚ angled tip

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.
Three radiopaque markers

Three radiopaque markers

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions, and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

