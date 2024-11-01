Cable length 5 ft (1.5 m). Available for countries that do not follow CE-marking (United States, Canada...).*
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Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
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