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Echografie
C8-5 Transducer
C8-5 Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Echografie
C8-5 Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Echografie
Learn more about the Philips C8-5 broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.
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Broadband technology
8 - 5 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Specificaties
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
8 - 5 MHz
Array Type
Tightly curved
Aperture
22.4 mm
Field of view
122°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Pediatric abdominal and neonatal cephalic imaging
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - C8-5 Broadband curved array transducer - Philips