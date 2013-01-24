The Diamond Select Achieva 3.0T TX with MultiTransmit (optional) parallel RF transmission technology reduces dielectric shading to provide superb image uniformity, consistency, and fast scanning. Opening the way to new 3T MRI breast & body studies.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
MultiTransmit (optional) for contrast uniformity, speed, consistency
The MultiTransmit technology overcomes dielectric shading by using simultaneous (parallel) transmissions from multiple RF sources. It automatically optimizes the power, amplitude, phase, and waveform for optimal RF uniformity.
Gradient systems
Gradient systems for all benefits of proven 3.0T technology
The system’s exclusive Quasar and Quasar Dual gradient systems offer gradient amplitudes up to 80 mT/m to provide superb performance with excellent linearity.
Supports broad range of studies
Supports broad range of studies to attract new referrals
The scanner’s integrated body coil and it’s digitization delivers high SNR, optimized SAR, and excellent RF uniformity. Combined with MultiTransmit, this unique system enables excellent body imaging as well as fast scanning. Peripheral MRA and total body multi-station exams can also be performed without sacrificing patient comfort.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Productive performance
Productive performance for fast return on investment
This system will begin to repay you from day one, thanks to the platform’s proven ability to increase patient throughput. In various institutions up to 50 patients are scanned per day, some with time slots of less than 15 minutes.
NetForum for access
NetForum for access to Philips experts and MR community worldwide
On-line, it enables the downloading of proven ExamCards right into your scanner and plugs you into support from user groups worldwide - today and well into the future.
ExamCards
ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams
An ExamCard contains all the scans required for a complete MR examination in one easy-to-use file that can be downloaded directly into a Philips MRI scanner. The easy way to eliminate the dead time of loading protocols and planning scans.
SmartExam
SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility
SmartExam is a huge step forward in simplifying brain, spine and knee exams. It provides fully automated planning, scanning and processing in a single click for about 70% of your typical daily caseload.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.