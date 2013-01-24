Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Allura Xper FD20 Biplane – DS Interventional X-ray system

Allura Xper FD20 Biplane DS

Interventional X-ray system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

This highly evolved system combines the stable geometry of the Allura family with 3D image guidance to facilitate workflow from diagnosis to final check. Ideal for integrated neurovascular procedures.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand