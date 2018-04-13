Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Allura Interventional X-ray system

Allura Xper FD 20 - DS

Interventional X-ray system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Bring advanced interventions to your angio suite with cutting-edge technology, brilliant image quality and clinical performance. Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system is designed to support your practice far into the future.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand