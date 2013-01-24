Startpagina
Built for high volume clinics, the Pinnacle³ SmartEnterprise moves treatment planning from the desktop to the data center, enhancing accessibility, reliability and performance, while reducing maintenance and management of the system.

Server nodes (fileserver)
Server nodes (fileserver)
OEM model
  • Oracle* X6-2
CPU
  • One Intel® Xeon® E5-2643 v46-core 3.4 GHz processor
RAM
  • 64GB DDR4
Clustering software
  • Oracle Solaris Cluster (Sun Cluster)
Operating system
  • Oracle Solaris 11.3
Intel turbo boost and hyperthreading
  • Yes
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
  • One (1) 8-core CPU - 16 Threads
HBA
  • Sun Storage Dual 16 Gb Fibre ChannelPCIe Universal HBA, Emulex
HBA ports and supported speeds
  • 2 ports per server node4 GB/s, 8 GB/s, 16GB/sMinimum recommendation of 800 IOPS with a targeted 10k write speed
Hard drives
  • 2x 600 GB 10K rpm 2.5-inch SAS-3 HDD
Ethernet ports
  • 4x 10,000/1,000/100 Mbps Base-T Ethernet ports
Required Ethernet switch ports (customer provided)
  • 1 or 2 for network connections (2 if using recommended redundant network configuration); 1 for ILOM port
Size
  • 1 UHeight: 42.6mm (1.7in)Width: 436.5mm (17.2in)Depth: 737.0mm (29.0in)Weight: 18.0kg (40.0lb)
Rack mounting
  • Slide rail kit and cable management arm included
Peak heat load
  • 897 BTU/hour
Peak power
  • 263 W
Operating environment
  • 5°C to 31°C (41°F to 95°F); 10%–90%, non-condensingUp to 3,000 m, maximum ambient temperature is derated by 1°C per 300 m above 900 m
Acoustic noise
  • 7.0 Bels A-weighted operating, 7.0 Bels A-weighted idling; 63.1 dBA operating, 60.5 dBA idling; systems must be acoustically isolated from staff work areas.
Power supply
  • Dual-redundant Sun 760W AC HE Gold Power Supplies100-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz; IEC 320-C13 power connector
Current draw
  • 2.4 A @ 110 VAC1.2 A @ 220 VAC
Power cords
  • Philips will supply power cords to match the local power outletPhilips will supply power cords to match the local power outlet, or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.
Optical drive
  • DVD+/-RW SATA-based drive (for use by Philips technical support only)
Pinnacle³ application server
Pinnacle³ application server
Current draw
  • 4.0 A @ 110 VAC2.0 A @ 220 VAC
OEM model
  • Oracle X6-2
CPU
  • Dual Intel® Xeon® E5-2699 v422-core 2.2 GHz processor
RAM
  • 64GB DDR4: upgradable to 384 GB
Clustering software
  • N/A
Operating system
  • Oracle Solaris 11.3
Intel turbo boost and<br>hyperthreading
  • Yes
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
  • Two (2) 18-core CPUs - 72 Threads
HBA
  • N/A
HBA ports and<br>supported speeds
  • N/A
Hard drives
  • 5x 1.2TB 10k RPM SAS-3 (RAID 5)
Ethernet ports
  • 4x 10,000/1,000/100 Mbps Base-T Ethernet ports
Required Ethernet switch<br>ports (customer provided)
  • 1 or 2 for network connections (2 if using recommended redundant network configuration); 1 for ILOM port
Size
  • 1 UHeight: 42.6mm (1.7in)Width: 436.5mm (17.2in)Depth: 737.0mm (29.0in)Weight: 18.0kg (40.0lb)
Rack mounting
  • Slide rail kit and cable management arm included
Peak heat load
  • 1,497 BTU/hour
Peak power
  • 550 W
Operating environment
  • 5°C to 31°C (41°F to 95°F); 10%–90%, non-condensingUp to 3,000 m, maximum ambient temperature is deratedby 1°C per 300 m above 900 m
Acoustic noise
  • 7.0 Bels A-weighted operating, 7.0 Bels A-weighted idling; 63.1 dBA operating, 60.5 dBA idling; systems must be acoustically isolated from staff work areas.
Power supply
  • Dual-redundant Sun 760W AC HE Gold Power Supplies100-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz; IEC 320-C13 power connector
Power cords
  • Philips will supply power cords to match the local power outlet, or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.
Optical drive
  • DVD+/-RW SATA-based drive (for use by Philips technical support only)
  • *Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Intel and Intel Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. Microsoft and Windows are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Apple, Mac and Macintosh are trademarks of Apple, Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. Other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
  • 1. 100 MB of available disk space is required.

