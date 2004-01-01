Zoektermen
This compact thermal array recorder module works with Philips modular patient monitors. It offers powerful recording capabilities and produces high-resolution waveforms and measurements.
Contact aanvragen
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
High-quality output for documentation
High-quality output for documentation
High-quality output for documentation
High-quality output for documentation
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Versatile and durable recording format
Versatile and durable recording format
Versatile and durable recording format
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
High-quality output for documentation
High-quality output for documentation
High-quality output for documentation
High-quality output for documentation
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Versatile and durable recording format
Versatile and durable recording format
Versatile and durable recording format
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
Product bekijken
The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.