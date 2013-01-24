Startpagina
IntelliVue Bedside patient monitor

IntelliVue MP90

Bedside patient monitor

The IntelliVue MP90 patient monitor is designed for the fast-paced, highest acuity care environments. It provides event surveillance, parameter histograms, sepsis screening, and diverse clinical measurements to support informed decisions.

General
Portal technology
  • compatible
Waveforms
  • 6, 8, or 12 per independent display (13 for ECG)
Monitor screen display
Up to 3 independent configurable displays
  • Up to three slave displays and user's choice of XGA/SXGA
Server
Multi-measurement Server and extensions
  • Compatible
  • Compatible
Flexible Module Server (measurement slots)
  • Two supported Flexible Module Servers
Flexible Module Server (8 measurement slots)
  • Two supported Flexible Module Servers
Screen navigation
Touchscreen/Mouse
  • PS2-compatible user's choice/Remote SpeedPoint
Networking
Networking
Capability
  • Standard
Networking capability
  • Standard
  • ®Masimo and SET are registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation
  • ® Nellcor and Oximax are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nellcor Puritan Bennett, Inc.

