IntelliVue MP20 and MP30

Bedside patient monitors

Philips IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 patient monitors provide powerful monitoring and essential measurements in a compact design. Ideal for intermediate care, ambulatory surgery, post-op care, lower acuity areas, and during patient transfer.

Technische specificaties

MP30
MP30
Waveforms
  • 3 (4 optional)
Monitor screen display
  • One integrated 26 cm/10.4" color SVGA
Screen navigation
  • TouchscreenNavigation Point
Multi-Measurement Modules (MMS, X2) and extensions
  • compatible
Battery operation
  • optional
Networking capability
  • Standard
Patient population
  • AdultPediatricNeonates
MP20
MP20
Waveforms
  • 3 (4 optional)
Monitor screen display
  • One integrated 26 cm/10.4" color SVGA
Screen navigation
  • Navigation Point
Multi-Measurement Modules (MMS, X2) and extensions
  • compatible
Battery operation
  • optional
Networking capability
  • Optional
Patient population
  • Adult, pediatric, and neonates
  • * Touchscreen available only on IntelliVue MP30
  • **5-hour battery time based on these conditions: basic monitoring, 2 new batteries, automatic brightness reduction, Multi-Measurement Module in use, NIBP measurements every 15 minutes. 4-hour battery time based on these conditions: extended monitoring, 2 new batteries, automatic brightness reduction, Multi-Measurement Module and Module Extension in use, NIBP measurements every 15 minutes, and recording every 15 minutes
