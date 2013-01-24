Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

HeartStart Data management tool

HeartStart Configure software

Data management tool

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

A PC software tool used to configure the behavior of HeartStart FR3, FRx and HS1 defibrillators according to the medical director's preference.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Packaging
  • Shrink wrap of user guide and CD
Use with Philips Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A, 861304, 861305, 861388, 861389
Package Weight
  • .2 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand