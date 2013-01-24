Startpagina
EPIQ Ultrasound system for radiology

EPIQ 7

Ultrasound system for radiology

EPIQ 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding general imaging practices.

Technische specificaties

System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.6 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm

