Get new freedom & awareness with Philips Allura Xper FD10 ceiling-suspended X-ray system. It switches quickly from AP to lateral view and produces 3D impressions of cardiac anatomy in the lab for added insight during EP interventions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
* This requires an optional interface to support 3rd party EP recording systems.
