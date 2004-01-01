Zoektermen

Allura Xper FD10

X-ray system

Philips Allura Xper FD10 cardiovascular X-ray system offers versatile automatic positioning movements and exceptional image quality for coronary angiography. Its images support informed decisions during cardiac & cardiovascular procedures.

Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Philips Flat Detector Technology

Philips Flat Detector Technology delivers exceptional image quality

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.

Xper Settings

Efficient dose management

Xper, for X-ray personalized, lets each user customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. This reduces manual tasks and enhances efficiency. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.

Allura 3D-RA

Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding

As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. It delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers enhanced visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.

Integrated cath lab

Xper multi-modality integration broadens your view

Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces data entry and ensures provides access to case information when and where it's needed.

StentBoost

StentBoost to enhance stent visualization

StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.

Philips Flat Detector Technology

Philips Flat Detector Technology delivers exceptional image quality

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.

Xper Settings

Efficient dose management

Xper, for X-ray personalized, lets each user customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. This reduces manual tasks and enhances efficiency. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.

Allura 3D-RA

Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding

As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. It delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers enhanced visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.

Integrated cath lab

Xper multi-modality integration broadens your view

Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces data entry and ensures provides access to case information when and where it's needed.

StentBoost

StentBoost to enhance stent visualization

StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.

