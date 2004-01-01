Philips Allura Xper FD10 cardiovascular X-ray system offers versatile automatic positioning movements and exceptional image quality for coronary angiography. Its images support informed decisions during cardiac & cardiovascular procedures.
Count on us as your patients count on you
Philips Flat Detector Technology delivers exceptional image quality
Efficient dose management
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
Xper multi-modality integration broadens your view
StentBoost to enhance stent visualization
Experience the new world of interventional cardiac and vascular performance with the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This next-generation image guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting with workflow innovation.
EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
