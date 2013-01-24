Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

BV Mobile C-arm

BV Pulsera

Mobile C-arm

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

From pacemaker and biventricular implants to bypass checks and AAA repair, the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system has high image quality and power you need. It provides critical insight into complex vasculature, dense anatomy, and obese patients.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
When you need extra power
When you need extra power

When you need extra power

Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.
Rear-wheel steering
See through dense anatomy and steep projections

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.
Simplify vascular procedures
Simplify vascular procedures

Simplify vascular procedures

We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
Rotating anode technology
Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.
APF parameters
Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.
View images ergonomically
View images ergonomically

View images ergonomically

To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
DoseWise to manage dose
DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
Enhance viewing for operators
Enhance viewing for operators

Enhance viewing for operators

The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.
Extensive radiation management
Radiation management features

Radiation management features

Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with no noticeable difference in image quality for static images.
Count on us as your patients
Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you

Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
  • ¹ Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
  • ² May not be available in all countries.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand