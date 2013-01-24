Startpagina
MobileDiagnost Mobile digital X-ray system

MobileDiagnost M50

Mobile digital X-ray system

This small, fast and flexible mobile digital X-ray system delivers quality diagnostic images on a managed budget. The superb ease-of-use and wireless workflow offers a wide range of diagnostic capabilities to a busy imaging department.

Technische specificaties

Generator
Generator
Type
  • High frequency
Power
  • 16kW (16kW)
  • 32kW (32kW)
mAs range
  • 0.1-110 mAs (12.5% steps)
kV range
  • 40 - 125 kV (1kV steps)
mA range
  • 50-200 mA (16kW)
  • 50-320 mA (32kW)
Exposure times
  • 0.001-1s
Small focus / Large focus
  • small focus (0.8) - 16kW
  • small and large focus (0.8 and 1.3) - 32kW
Collimator
Collimator
Type
  • Manual, with LED light field indicator
Rotation
  • +/- 120°
Filters
  • 1 mm Al + 0.1 mm Cu
  • 1 mm Al + 0.2 mm Cu
  • 2 mm Al
  • 0 mm Al
Filter select LED indication
  • Yes
High level specifications
High level specifications
Type
  • Digital Mobile X-ray unit with wireless detector
Dimensions - In Operation (l x w x h)
  • max. 1836 mm x max. 618 mm x max. 2293 mm (max. 72.3"x max. 24.3"x max. 90.3")
Dimensions - Transport (l x w x h)
  • 1371 mm x 618 mm x 1500 mm (54"x24.3"x59")
Mains supply
  • 230V/115V, single phase, 50 Hz (60 Hz)
Mains fuse
  • 16A
Detector storage
  • One detector
Weight
  • 195 kg (430 lbs)appx
Source to floor distance
  • 416 mm to 2056 mm (16.4" to 81")
Handswitch with release button
  • Yes
Detector
Detector
Type
  • Digital Wireless flat detector
Scintillator
  • Gd2O2S
Pixel size
  • 139 μm
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (approx. 14" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2476 x 3072 pixels
Detector Pixels (MP)
  • 7.6
A/D conversion
  • 16 bits
Weight
  • 3.6 kg approx. (7.93 lbs)
Autonomy listen mode
  • 6 hrs
Autonomy operation mode
  • 500 acquisitions (image acquisition cycle less than 20sec)
Eleva workspot
Eleva workspot
Hard disk
  • 500 GB
Image storage
  • Typically 4,000 images
Monitor
  • 19" LCD color touch screen monitor (1280 x 1024)
UNIQUE image processing
  • Yes
Battery capacity
  • 4200 mAh
Matrix depth
  • 16 bit/pixel

Brochure

  • 1. MobileDiagnost M50 is not available for sale in North America

