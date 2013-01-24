Startpagina
CombiDiagnost R90 Cross functional DRF system

CombiDiagnost R90

Cross functional DRF system

This remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography is designed for consistent, superb image quality and high room utilization, in a cost effective manner.

Technische specificaties

Tube: SRM 0608 ROT GS 505
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 800 kHU (593kJ)
Maximum voltage
  • 125 kV (110 kV in GCF)
focal spot
  • 0.6 /0.8
Geometry
Maximum patient weight
  • 284 kg (626 lbs) without limitations
Tube column movement range
  • 160 cm (63")
Table height
  • 62 cm - 142 cm (24.4"-59.9")
Motorized compressor
  • 3 kg - 15 kg (6.6 lbs - 33.1 lbs) compression force
Table tilt angle
  • -90°/+90°
Source to Image Distance (SID)
  • 113 cm – 183 cm (44’’ to 72’’)
Generator
Tube voltage flouroscopy
  • 40 - 125 kV
Fluoroscopy techniques
  • Pulsed fluoroscopy (PF), in-pulse controlled
  • Grid-controlled fluoroscopy (GCF), in-pulse controlled
Exposure techniques
  • Manual: kV-mAs or kV-mA-s
  • Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) - Intelligent Exporuse (IQX), In-Pulse controlled
  • Automatic kV reduction techniques
Tube voltage exposure
  • 40 - 150 kV
Power
  • 65 kW, 80kW optional
Ceiling Suspension
Type
  • Four-part telescopic column
Collimator
  • Motorized, automatic
Ceiling height at SID 110 cm (44")
  • 2.83 m to 3.21 m (8'8.3" - 10'5.9")
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (for CS)
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200kJ)
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
focal spot
  • 0.6 /1.2
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Small
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Small
Type
  • Digital Csl (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (app. 10" x 12")
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7" x 11.2")
Image matrix size
  • 1500 x 1920 pixel
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Large
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 pixel
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Active area
  • 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (13.6" x 16.6")
Type
  • Digital Csl (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380
focal spot
  • 0.6 /1.6
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200kJ)
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Dynamic Flat Detector
Pixel size
  • 148 µm
Acquisition mode continious fluoroscopy
  • Up to 30 frames per second
Detector Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17"x17")
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy
  • Up to 20 per second
Image matrix size
  • 2,874 pixel x 2,840 pixel
Digital vertical stand
Vertical travel
  • 30 cm - 180 cm (11.8" - 5'11")
Detector Size
  • SkyPlate detector
Motorized tilting
  • Optional, -20° to +90°

