Zoektermen

Care Orchestrator Essence

Desktop patient management system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Essential information about your sleep apnea therapy and ventilation patients – delivered to your desktop. Care Orchestrator Essence provides rich and interactive patient data that allows you to remotely monitor and manage your at-home patients. Help identify at-risk patients, make informed decisions and manage prescriptions.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture

Easy to use

Easy to use
Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Meer informatie
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Monitor and take action
Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.

Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action
Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Meer informatie
Monitor and take action
Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Compatible and connected
Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected
Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.
Meer informatie
Compatible and connected
Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.
  • Easy to use
  • Monitor and take action
  • Compatible and connected
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture

Easy to use

Easy to use
Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Meer informatie
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Monitor and take action
Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.

Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action
Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Meer informatie
Monitor and take action
Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Compatible and connected
Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected
Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.
Meer informatie
Compatible and connected
Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Technische specificaties

Part number
Part number
Part number
  • 113469
Configuration
Configuration
Installation
  • Standalone, client/server or disconnected
Minimum system requirements
Minimum system requirements
Update requirement
  • Windows 7 Service Pack 1
Minimum processor
  • 2.0 GHz processor
Memory requirements
  • 1.0 GB RAM
Hard drive requirements
  • 80 Gb hard drive
Compatibility
  • Compatible with most Philips sleep and home ventilation devices
Part number
Part number
Part number
  • 113469
Configuration
Configuration
Installation
  • Standalone, client/server or disconnected
Bekijk alle specificaties
Part number
Part number
Part number
  • 113469
Configuration
Configuration
Installation
  • Standalone, client/server or disconnected
Minimum system requirements
Minimum system requirements
Update requirement
  • Windows 7 Service Pack 1
Minimum processor
  • 2.0 GHz processor
Memory requirements
  • 1.0 GB RAM
Hard drive requirements
  • 80 Gb hard drive
Compatibility
  • Compatible with most Philips sleep and home ventilation devices
  • 1 Through use of an SD memory card
  • 2 Future functionality
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.