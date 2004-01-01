Essential information about your sleep apnea therapy and ventilation patients – delivered to your desktop. Care Orchestrator Essence provides rich and interactive patient data that allows you to remotely monitor and manage your at-home patients. Help identify at-risk patients, make informed decisions and manage prescriptions.
Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.
