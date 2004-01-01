Philips Cardiac Workstation is a breed apart from any cardiograph you may have seen, used or imagined. It is a clinical breakthrough designed to improve the way you capture, access, view, analyze, store, share and manage ECGs - to transform diagnostic cardiography.
This ergonomic leap forward streamlines workflow and delivers rich clinical information from systems across your enterprise and beyond to the point of decision. So you can diagnose and treat cardiac patients with confidence.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 5000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Bolster security.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 5000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Bolster security.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 5000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 5000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Ergonomics
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 5000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 5000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 5000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 5000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
DXL Algorithm
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
IT
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 5000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 5000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 5000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
The Cardiac Workstation 5000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 5000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Bolster security.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 5000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Bolster security.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 5000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 5000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Ergonomics
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 5000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 5000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 5000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 5000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
DXL Algorithm
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
IT
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 5000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 5000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 5000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
The Cardiac Workstation 5000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Technische specificaties
ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
Up to 18 leads
Timed ECG
Support for pharma stress protocols
Report Storage/Transfer
Full fidelity at 1,000Hz of 10 seconds for up to 18 leads
Pace Pulse Detection
0.02 mVms (e.g., 0.2 mV*0.1ms pulse or 0.1mV*0.2ms pulse)
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.