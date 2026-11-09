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1. Validated by 16 clinicians in a Philips development environment.

2. Validated by 12 clinicians in a Philips development environment on a predecessor system, Radiography 7300 C, with and without Smart Collimation Thorax. Daily time-saving calculation based on 35 adult upright chest patients per day. Results may vary. The average time saving was 8.1 seconds.

3. Compared to the predecessor detector generation (SkyPlate). A more durable design is achieved by: optimized housing and internal bumpers, a new connector unit and battery design, an improved Wi-Fi module, better cable arrangement, a flexible glass-free image plate, enhanced internal electronics support, and an integrated handgrip for sizes L and XL.

4. Tested for 120 cm drop height in a Philips lab environment.

5. Freedman M et al. Improved detection of lung nodules with novel software that suppresses the rib and clavicle shadows on chest radiographs. Radiology. 2011.