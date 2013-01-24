Please find herewith the recycling passports for Patient Monitoring products.
Patient Monitors
|SureSigns VS2i/VS2+
|863275, 863276, 863277/863278, 863279
|SureSigns VM1
|863264, 863265, 863266
|SureSigns VS2
|Models 863079,863080,863081,863082
|SureSigns VS3
|Models 863069, 863070, 863071,863072, 863073, 863074
|MP2/X2 Patient Monitors
|Models M8102A / M3002A
|Intellivue MP5
|Model M8105A
|IntellivueMP20/MP30
|Models M8001A / M8002A
|IntellivueMP40/MP50
|Models M8003A / M8004A
|IntellivueMP60/MP70
|Models M8005A / M8007A
|IntellivueMP80/MP90
|Models M8008A / M8010A
|M3
|Model M3046A
|MX40
|Models 865350, 865351, 865352
|MX800
|Model 865240
|ICG Monitor
|Models 862146 / 453564012601
|CO2 Transducer Sensor
|Model M1460A
|6-Slot Module Rack
|Model M1276A
|Anesthetic Gas Module
|Model M1026B
|15in TFT Touch XGA Display
|Model M8031A
|17in TFT Touch
|Model M8033C
|SureSigns VSV Monitor
|Model M863067
|SureSigns Central Network Switch
|Models 453564418871, 453564434481, 453564434491 (863291)
|SureSigns Central Speaker Bar
|Model 453564381621 (863291)
|SureSigns Central Display
|Model 863291 central display
|SureSigns Central PC
|Model 863291 PC
|SureSigns Central Printer
|Model 863291 printer
|Access Point
|Models M842A / 453563495091
|Access Point Controller
|Models M3171 / 453564009481
|Synchronization Unit
|Models M4844A / 453564025901
|Philips Telemetry System Transmitter
|Model M2601A
|Philips Telemetry System Receiver
|Model M2603A
|Philips Telemetry System Mainframe
|Model M2604A
|Philips Telemetry System Line Amplifier
|Model M2606A
|Philips Telemetry System Power Tee
|Model M2607A
|Philips Telemetry System Antenna Combiner
|Model M2608A
|Philips Telemetry System Band Pass Filter
|Model M2612A
|Philips Telemetry System Frequency Converter
|Model M2616A
|Telemon B
|Model M2636B
|Telemon C
|Model M2636C
|Power Distribution Module
|Models 3166-60000 / M3166A
|Battery Extender
|Model M2601-60189
|PWD Transmitter
|Model 862108
|PWD Transmitter
|Model 862439
|CareNet Controller
|Model 7851B
|Battery Reconditioner AGI-3002
|Model M4791A
|Universal Power Converter
|Models M4792A / 453563464761
|USB 2-Channel Recorder
|Models M3176C / 862120
|Thermal Array Recorder Module
|Model 1116B
|4-Channel Thermal Recorder
|Models M3160A / M3160-60001
|Intellibridge EC40-80
|Model 865056
|Smarthopping 2.4GHz Access Point
|Model 989803171221
|Smarthopping Access Point Controller
|Model 865346
|Series 50A/IP Fetal Monitor
|Models M1351A / M1353A
|Series 50XM/XMO Fetal Monitor
|Models M1350B/C
|Avalon CTS Base Station and Transducers
|Model Base Station M2720A
Model Transducers M2725A, M2726A, M2727A
|Avalon FM20/30
|Models M2702A/M2703A
|Avalon FM40/50
|Models M2704A/M2705A
|Essential MRI Patient Monitor
|865353
|Expression IP5
|865471
|Expression Patient Monitor
|865214
|Precess Patient Monitor
|3160, 3160 DCU, 3160 WPU
|4500MRI Pulse Oximeter
|3109-1 & 3109-3
|Millennia Patient Monitor
|3155MVS
|Magnitude Patient Monitor
|3150M