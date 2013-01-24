Startpagina
De zorg van de toekomst

Wij helpen investeerders in de zorg samen met zorgaanbieders en andere betrokkenen een gezamelijke visie uit te werken voor hun regio. Daarbij gebruiken we marktonderzoek om de behoeftes van een populatie in kaart te brengen en we koppelen dit aan data van zorgaanbieders om realistische scenario’s voor toekomstige zorgverlening te ontwikkelen.

De ontwikkeling van uw toekomstplannen profiteert van onze:
 

  • Gestructureerde, terugkerende processen om tot een gezamenlijk en gedragen besluit te komen
  • Onderzoekstechnieken om werkelijk inzicht in de behoeftes van de patiëntenpopulatie te verkrijgen
  • Ervaring en expertise op het gebied van data-analyse om feitelijke prognoses te maken
Leer meer van onze ‘Strategy & Gorvernance’ case study
Lees meer

Onze aanpak in strategieontwikkeling 
 

  • Op één lijn brengen van belanghebbenden
    In speciale sessies ontwikkelen we samen met de belanghebbenden – in cocreatie – een gedragen visie en strategie.

  • Marktonderzoek en -analyse uitvoeren om kansen voor ontwikkeling te identificeren
    Inzichten uit ons marktonderzoek en demografische bronnen koppelen we aan data van zorgaanbieders (lokaal en internationaal) om tot inzichten te komen over de patiëntenpopulatie en de zorgbehoefte.

  • Vaststellen en inrichten van servicelijnen en afdelingen
    We maken rekenmodellen gebaseerd op concept-patiëntenstromen. Daarmee maken we een inschatting welke servicelijnen en afdelingen gewenst zijn en welke mensen en middelen nodig zijn. Bovendien adviseren we over fysieke ruimtes, inclusief bedden, OK’s, ruimtes voor dagbehandeling en consulten.

  • Samenstellen van een ontwerp en businesscase
    We maken een ontwerp voor een goede patiëntenlogistiek voor een nieuwe of aangepaste afdeling of zelfs een heel ziekenhuis. Daarnaast helpen we de businesscases opstellen voor het nieuwbouw- of verbouwtraject.

Hoe we de transformatie van de zorg begeleiden

Een cocreatiemethode die inspireert tot samenwerking en innovatie

De Philips cocreatiemethode is een terugkerende, mensgerichte en multidisciplinaire aanpak om problemen aan te pakken en te innoveren. In workshops verzamelen we gedachten, intenties en creatieve ideeën.

 

Bij deze methode betrekken we alle belanghebbenden, zoals artsen, patiënten, managers in de zorg en verzekeraars. De methode is dus zeer geschikt om complexe vraagstukken aan te pakken waarin verschillende belangen spelen.

 

Discover: Verkennen en analyseren van inzichten en eerste ideeën opperen

Frame: Definiëren en omkaderen van de oplossingsrichting

Ideate: Creëren en selecteren van oplossingen met creatieve denkprocesse n strategien

Build: Simuleren van situaties, ervaringen en gedrag om oplossingen te testen

Klinische expertise

Onze klinische experts werken samen met ziekenhuizen en zorgsystemen om efficiënte klinische processen te ontwikkelen en klinische verbeterdoelen te bereiken. We begrijpen wat er in uw regio speelt en helpen mensen, processen, en technologieën zo op elkaar af te stemmen dat u een kosteneffectieve patiëntenzorg kunt aanbieden.

Data analytics

In iedere fase van een adviestraject onderbouwen we bevindingen met data uit meerdere databronnen. Hierdoor zijn onze aanbevelingen altijd op feiten gebaseerd.

Onze data-analisten:
 

  • Herkennen problemen in de workflow, de capaciteit en gewenste versus gerealiseerde resultaten
  • Analyseren trends om voorspellingen te kunnen doen over patiëntenaanbod, benodigde mensen en middelen, technologie en meer 
  • Ontwikkelen scenario's om de impact van aanbevelingen te simuleren
  • Maken data beschikbaar in de organisatie als een standaardonderdeel van de operationele besluitvorming


NOTE: Alle data zijn hier ter illustratie en niet gebaseerd op werkelijke gegevens.

      *Resultaten uit casestudies zijn niet voorspellend voor resultaten in andere gevallen. Resultaten in andere gevallen kunnen variëren.

