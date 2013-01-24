De Philips cocreatiemethode is een terugkerende, mensgerichte en multidisciplinaire aanpak om problemen aan te pakken en te innoveren. In workshops verzamelen we gedachten, intenties en creatieve ideeën.
Bij deze methode betrekken we alle belanghebbenden, zoals artsen, patiënten, managers in de zorg en verzekeraars. De methode is dus zeer geschikt om complexe vraagstukken aan te pakken waarin verschillende belangen spelen.
Discover: Verkennen en analyseren van inzichten en eerste ideeën opperen
Frame: Definiëren en omkaderen van de oplossingsrichting
Ideate: Creëren en selecteren van oplossingen met creatieve denkprocesse n strategien
Build: Simuleren van situaties, ervaringen en gedrag om oplossingen te testen
Experience Flow Mapping is a unique and structured methodology to provide an insights-based view of the patient journey and clinical processes. We map-out the data points and insights gained from deep data analysis as well as stakeholder interviews and workflow observations.
The experience flow map visually summarizes the patient journey, areas of concern, and the most impactful opportunities for improvement. These maps are usually the size of a meeting room wall.
