Hospitalisation
Hospitalisation conventionnelle et détérioration de l’état du patient

Solutions Philips en unité d’hospitalisation conventionnelle
Des solutions complètes pour répondre à la détérioration de l’état du patient

Prise en charge intelligente des patients et intelligence clinique, où que vous soyez

Le service d’hospitalisation conventionnelle accueille un large éventail de patients avec des affections et besoins divers. Les patients les plus critiques, les détériorations cliniques inattendues ainsi qu’un ratio infirmier/patient plus faible rendent le travail de votre personnel toujours plus difficile.

Nous travaillons à vos côtés pour trouver des solutions permettant d’identifier la détérioration potentielle de l’état des patients et nous les adaptons aux besoins et objectifs de votre établissement. Notre gamme de produits, solutions et services inclut des technologies de pointe, des appareils et algorithmes cliniques, ainsi que des services cliniques et des formations pouvant être déployés sous la forme d’une solution complète afin de relever le défi spécifique que représentent les environnements de soins à faible criticité.

Vous accompagner pour relever les défis tels que :

  • La détérioration non détectée de l’état du patient
  • Des événements graves non relevés
  • Un arrêt cardiaque, un sepsis et une détresse respiratoire
  • Des interventions tardives ou inefficaces
Rester informé(e) des évolutions en hospitalisation conventionnelle

Le besoin de changement est réel en hospitalisation conventionnelle

Mortaliteitspictogram

440 000

décès dus à des erreurs médicales évitables chaque année aux États-Unis1.
IC-pictogram

Entre 8 % et 12 %

des hospitalisations sont associés à des erreurs médicales et à des événements indésirables liés aux soins de santé2.
Monitorpictogram

Trois fois plus

de mortalité à 30 jours pour les patients en hospitalisation conventionnelle qui développent des paramètres vitaux anormaux3.
Pictogram van algemene afdeling

85 %

du nombre de décès total en hospitalisation conventionnelle surviennent en dehors de l’USI4.
Pictogram infectie

Réduction de 70 %

des infections nosocomiales ciblées lorsque les équipes soignantes sont conscientes des problèmes d’infection et mettent en place des mesures pour les éviter7.
Pictogram hartslag

66 %

des victimes d’un arrêt cardiaque manifestent des signes anormaux jusqu’à 6 heures avant l’événement mais les médecins ne sont prévenus que dans 25 % des cas6.

Notre solution complète pour détecter la détérioration de l’état du patient


Une gamme personnalisable de produits, logiciels, technologies et des experts pour vous aider à créer, gérer et optimiser une solution efficace afin de détecter et répondre à la détérioration de l’état du patient en dehors de l’USI.

Découvrez comment nous pouvons vous accompagner dans la mise en place d’un programme optimisé de monitorage patient et d’aide à la décision.

Évaluer

Une évaluation à 360 degrés des besoins liés aux aspects techniques, organisationnels et cliniques

Recueillir

Les données des paramètres vitaux recueillies automatiquement au chevet des patients et depuis les patients mobiles avec intégration aux DPI

Analyser

Des outils d’aide à la décision et des calculs de score EWS automatisés conçus pour obtenir des données cliniques exploitables

Agir

Des alertes personnalisées pour intervenir en cas d’événements graves et des outils de conduite du changement pour mettre en place des mesures adaptées

Des solutions pour vous accompagner dans l’optimisation de la prise en charge

Monitorage patient
Moniteurs patient qui associent fiabilité et fonctionnalité pour afficher les informations complètes dont les cliniciens ont besoin simplement en touchant l’écran
Dispositif de surveillance portable
Dispositifs portatifs avec une technologie sans fil qui transmet les données où que vous soyez, tout en offrant aux patients plus de mobilité et de liberté
Gestion des notifications d’événement
Le logiciel de gestion des notifications d’événement offre une vue d’ensemble de l’état de santé de chaque patient, où que vous soyez, sur presque tous les appareils
Score EWS (Early Warning Scoring)
Les systèmes de score EWS automatisés facilitent l’identification par l’équipe soignante des signes de détérioration potentielle de l’état du patient et permettre une intervention précoce
Connectivité DPI/AST
Des solutions intégrées, avec connectivité DPI/AST, personnalisées pour le déploiement au sein de l’établissement et conçues pour prendre en charge des dossiers médicaux complets
Services cliniques et assistance
Des services cliniques et une assistance adaptés aux objectifs de votre établissement, ainsi qu’une conduite du changement visant à améliorer les soins cliniques et l’efficacité opérationnelle

Allez plus loin en hospitalisation conventionnelle

La technologie Philips de score EWS a permis de réduire le nombre d'alertes d'urgence vitale à l'hôpital Saratoga de New York

Pourquoi envisager la mise en place d’un score EWS automatisé ? Voici quelques facteurs de motivation que votre établissement pourrait avoir en commun. 


Regardez cette vidéo et d’autres vidéos dans lesquelles des spécialistes cliniques vous donnent des conseils et informations sur le système de score EWS

Score EWS automatisé et interventions d’urgence en cas de détérioration clinique


En savoir plus sur les avantages

Chaque mesure de la respiration compte        

 

Découvrez comment la fréquence respiratoire peut être un indicateur prédictif de la détérioration de l’état du patient

Mandy Jones, Directrice adjointe des soins infirmiers, Conseil de santé de l'Université Betsi Cadwaladr

L’hôpital général de Bangor, au Royaume-Uni, a enregistré une diminution des événements graves de 35 %8 suite à l’intégration de la solution Philips IntelliVue Guardian.

 

Regarder la vidéo

L’hôpital général de Bangor, au Royaume-Uni, a enregistré une diminution des événements graves de 35 %8 suite à l’intégration de la solution Philips IntelliVue Guardian.


Regarder la vidéo
La technologie Philips de score EWS a permis de réduire le nombre d’alertes d’urgence vitale à l’hôpital Saratoga de New York

Découvrez comment la technologie Philips de score EWS a permis de réduire le nombre d’alertes d’urgence vitale à l’hôpital Saratoga de New York


Regarder la vidéo
Système intelligent de monitorage des paramètres vitaux et de score EWS

Q&R : Système intelligent de monitorage des paramètres vitaux et de score EWS

Lire l’article

Le score EWS automatisé fait une vraie différence8


Lisez l’article Effect of an automated notification system for deteriorating ward patients on clinical outcomes (en anglais uniquement)

Le score EWS automatisé fait une vraie différence8


Lisez l’article Effect of an automated notification system for deteriorating ward patients on clinical outcomes (en anglais uniquement)

