Scanner ultra rapide IntelliSite Scanner de lames de pathologie numérique

Ce scanner de lames à champ clair et à haut rendement a été conçu pour répondre aux besoins actuels et quotidiens en histopathologie pour des laboratoires à haut rendement et des réseaux de pathologie intégrés.

