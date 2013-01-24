Le masque naso-buccal à usage unique Respironics AF811 offre un grand confort à long terme en associant un coussinet en gel doux à un joint pliable. Le harnais CapStrap assure la stabilité et le confort tout en facilitant l’accès oral.
Coussinet en gel avec voile en silicone pour un maximum de confort
Le masque Respironics AF811 vous aide à offrir un traitement confortable. Le coussinet en gel répartit uniformément la pression sur le visage et le voile en silicone assure l’étanchéité autour du pont nasal sensible avec une pression minimale.
CapStrap
CapStrap simplifie l’application du masque et la prise en charge des patients
Le harnais CapStrap renforce la stabilité. Il laisse le masque basculer vers le haut, dégageant le visage du patient, ce qui facilite la prise en charge de routine des patients.
Trois tailles
Trois dimensions pour s’adapter à tous les types de patients
