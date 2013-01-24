Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

Ingenia 3.0T -

Ingenia 3.0T dStream Genou 8 canaux solution d’antenne

-

Trouver des produits similaires

Conçu pour la visualisation en haute résolution des fines structures cartilagineuses et des petits ligaments. Rotationpossible de l’antenne pour améliorer le positionnement et le confort du patient.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand