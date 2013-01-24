By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Le défibrillateur de formation HeartStart est fourni avec une mallette de transport en nylon, un jeu d’électrodes de formation pour adultes et un adaptateur externe pour mannequin standard.
Dimensions
7,1 x 21 x 21 (H x L x P)
centimètres
Poids
0,9 kg avec les piles
Piles
4 de type AA
Scénarios d’intervention
Huit scénarios préconfigurés basés sur des scénarios d’intervention courants
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.