Défibrillateur de formation DAE de formation

Défibrillateur de formation HeartStart HS1 Grand Public

DAE de formation

Facilitez et optimisez l’apprentissage de chaque secouriste grâce au défibrillateur de formation HeartStart HS1 Grand Public.

Caractéristiques

Caractéristiques techniques
Contenu du kit
  • Le défibrillateur de formation HeartStart est fourni avec une mallette de transport en nylon, un jeu d’électrodes de formation pour adultes et un adaptateur externe pour mannequin standard.
Dimensions
  • 7,1 x 21 x 21 (H x L x P) centimètres
Poids
  • 0,9 kg avec les piles
Piles
  • 4 de type AA
Scénarios d’intervention
  • Huit scénarios préconfigurés basés sur des scénarios d’intervention courants

