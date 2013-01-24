Page d'accueil
Squishon Aide au positionnement du coussin du bébé

Squishon

Aide au positionnement du coussin du bébé

Les produits Squishon offrent un coussin pliable doux pour soutenir et maintenir la tête et/ou le corps du bébé. Sa forme rectangulaire permet les mouvements de la tête tout en maintenant le support de la surface.

Caractéristiques
Squishon 3
Conçu pour les légers prématurés et les nourrissons.

Le sac extérieur légèrement plus épais ralentit les pertes par évaporation dans le temps afin de prolonger l’utilisation du produit.
Conception réglable pour différents besoins

Pour un oreiller plus rigide, le personnel soignant peut pousser le gel d’un côté, replier une partie du sac en dessous et scotcher.
Matériau doux, respirant pour plus de confort et de sécurité

Les produits Squishon sont fabriqués dans un matériau doux et respirant. Ils remplis d’un gel non toxique pour plus de confort et de sécurité.

