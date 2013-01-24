Le transilluminateur Wee Sight utilise un puissant éclairage à DEL, qui n’émet pas de chaleur, pour localiser avec précision les minuscules veines présentes dans les petits membres du nouveau-né et ainsi faciliter la pose de l’intraveineuse.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Il suffit au clinicien de poser Wee Sight à plat sur une surface, puis de positionner le bras ou la jambe du bébé au dessus du dispositif afin de visualiser les veines. Vous pouvez également le tenir dans le creux de votre main, puis placer le membre du bébé contre celui-ci. Grâce à son design unique, une seule personne est nécessaire pour manipuler Wee Sight et réaliser la procédure.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.