By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Conception malléable limitant la manipulation du patient
Le personnel soignant modèle le gel afin de repositionner le nourrisson et ainsi soulager les points de pression, sans avoir à le manipuler.
Maintien flexible
Maintien flexible pour une meilleure prise en charge
Le matelas Squishon peut être utilisé à chaque fois que vous avez besoin de soulager les points de pression ou vibrations chez les nourrissons immobilisés. Des études ont notamment démontré son efficacité pour réduire les vibrations pendant le transport.*
