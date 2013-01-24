Page d'accueil
Matelas Aide au positionnement pour nourrisson

Matelas Squishon

Aide au positionnement pour nourrisson

Le matelas Squishon est rempli de gel non toxique et comporte une surface moelleuse qui soulage les points de pression, tout en assurant un positionnement adéquat.

Caractéristiques
Conception malléable

Conception malléable limitant la manipulation du patient

Le personnel soignant modèle le gel afin de repositionner le nourrisson et ainsi soulager les points de pression, sans avoir à le manipuler.
Maintien flexible

Maintien flexible pour une meilleure prise en charge

Le matelas Squishon peut être utilisé à chaque fois que vous avez besoin de soulager les points de pression ou vibrations chez les nourrissons immobilisés. Des études ont notamment démontré son efficacité pour réduire les vibrations pendant le transport.*
  • *Gajendragadkar et al. “Mechanical Vibration in Neonatal Transport: A Randomized Study of Different Mattresses.” Journal of Perinatalogy. 5. (2000): 307-310.

