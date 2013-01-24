Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

IntelliVue Moniteur patient pour contrôles ponctuels

IntelliVue MP5SC

Moniteur patient pour contrôles ponctuels

Philips IntelliVue MP5SC avec IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) améliore la prise en charge des patients en fournissant les mesures recherchées et l’aide à la prise de décision clinique sur le lieu des soins.

Contactez nous

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand