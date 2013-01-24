Page d'accueil
SureSigns Moniteur de chevet

SureSigns VM6

Moniteur de chevet

Les moniteurs patient SureSigns série VM sont destinés à la surveillance, l’enregistrement et la génération d’alarmes de nombreux paramètres physiologiques pour les patients adultes, enfants et nouveau-nés, dans des environnements hospitaliers, y compris pour les transports intra-hospitaliers.

Caractéristiques
Grande variété de mesures

Le vaste panel de mesures du VM6 en font un moniteur idéal

Le moniteur patient SureSigns VM6 mesure l’ECG, la SpO₂, la pression invasive et non invasive, la fréquence cardiaque, l’arythmie, la fréquence de pouls, la température (facultatif) et la respiration. La possibilité de mesurer une vaste gamme de paramètres physiologiques fait du VM6 un moniteur patient flexible dans de nombreuses situations de soins.
Écran flexible et lisible

Écran flexible et lisible pour faciliter l’utilisation

La série VM offre un écran lisible avec de grandes courbes et valeurs numériques à code couleur pour vous fournir les informations importantes en un instant. Ses formats d’affichage flexibles peuvent être configurés pour afficher rapidement les informations dont vous avez besoin.
Une batterie lithium-ion

Batterie lithium-ion pour une utilisation en tout lieu

Ce moniteur est fourni en standard avec une batterie lithium-ion pour offrir des performances fiables en tout lieu.
Alarmes configurables

Les alarmes configurables vous signalent les changements de circonstances

La gamme SureSigns VM de moniteurs patient offre des alarmes sonores et visuelles avec un vaste panel d’options de configuration. Il est possible de définir automatiquement des seuils d’alarmes en fonction des valeurs des paramètres vitaux du patient. Les alarmes visuelles incluent des nombres clignotants, des volets, des messages d’alarmes et des icônes d’alarmes.
Caractéristiques de connectivité

Les caractéristiques de connectivité améliorent la fiabilité et le processus de travail

Le VM4 peut être connecté au poste central pour améliorer le processus de travail clinique. La connexion à une horloge réseau de serveur désignée permet de maintenir la synchronisation de l’horloge du moniteur. Les mises à niveau de logiciels sont simples à réaliser grâce au port USB. Les données HL7 peuvent être exportées en utilisant le réseau local ou une connexion série.
Pied à roulettes ou option de montage mural

Pied à roulettes ou option de montage mural pour trouver une position très pratique pour votre moniteur.

Le pied à roulettes ergonomique avec panier intégré et dispositif de blocage des roues, facilitant le déplacement du moniteur patient là où vous en avez besoin. Un support mural est également disponible pour un positionnement pratique. Ces accessoires sont conçus pour un montage et un démontage rapides.
Enregistreur intégral en option

Enregistreur intégral en option pour surveiller les tendances

Documentez facilement les données et surveillez les tendances avec l’enregistreur intégral en option.
Lecteur de code-barres en option

Lecteur de code-barres en option pour entrer l’ID du patient

Utilisez le lecteur de code-barres en option pour entrer facilement et rapidement l’ID du patient.
Gamme complète d’accessoires

Gamme complète d’accessoires pour personnaliser votre configuration

Une gamme complète d’accessoires est proposée pour répondre à vos besoins de surveillance spécifiques. Les fournitures pour ce moniteur incluent une vaste sélection de capteurs SPO2 jetables et réutilisables, tous conçus pour un maximum de précision, de performances et de longévité.

