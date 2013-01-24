Page d'accueil
Xcelera Système de gestion des images de cardiologie

Xcelera Gestion des données de cardiologie R4.1

Système de gestion des images de cardiologie

Xcelera est un système intégré de gestion des images multimodalité destiné à la collecte d’informations cardiovasculaires. Il optimise vos processus cliniques en offrant un point d’accès unique aux applications cliniques avancées, aux images multimodalité ainsi qu’aux rapports.

Caractéristiques
Système axé sur le patient

Données patient accessibles depuis un même emplacement

Vous avez accès, à partir d’une station de travail axée sur le patient, à des images cardiaques multimodalité ainsi qu’à des outils performants de consultation, d’analyse des examens, de quantification et de création de rapports, afin de prendre des décisions éclairées. Les fonctions de connectivité avancées de la solution Xcelera V4.1 vous donnent accès aux systèmes d’information d’autres établissements hospitaliers ainsi qu’au dossier patient informatisé. Vous disposez ainsi d’informations clés sur le patient tout au long du processus de soin.
Outils d’analyse de données

Outils d’analyse simplifiant le recueil des données

Grâce à la base de données exhaustive Xcelera, les informations cliniques archivées sont à portée de main. Des outils standard d’analyse des données vous permettent d’exploiter ces informations de façon à gagner en efficacité et à améliorer la prise en charge.
Fonctions de télécardiologie

Fonctions de télécardiologie accessibles où que vous soyez

Grâce aux fonctions de télécardiologie du système Xcelera, vous pouvez accéder aux informations cardiologiques à tout moment, où que vous soyez : chez vous, dans un cabinet affilié ou dans votre bureau. Vous bénéficiez de la même qualité d’image et des mêmes fonctions de quantification que depuis la station de travail, pour des processus plus efficaces.
Informations intégrées

Informations intégrées pour une efficacité optimale

Rationaliser les processus et l’accès aux informations permet aux cliniciens de prendre des décisions thérapeutiques plus rapidement. Des informations intégrées, organisées peuvent vous permettre d’augmenter votre capacité de traitement et réduire le risque d’erreur médicale.
Solution évolutive

Solution évolutive pour optimiser votre investissement

Xcelera est une solution évolutive. Vous pouvez ainsi choisir le niveau d’investissement adapté aux besoins de votre établissement, tout en ayant la possibilité de la faire évoluer plus tard. Xcelera est compatible avec les systèmes Philips ainsi qu’avec ceux d’autres constructeurs. Vous pouvez investir sereinement dans ce système économique, qui pourra ensuite faire l’objet de mises à niveau sécurisées. Vous bénéficiez par ailleurs des fonctionnalités offertes par les applications QLAB 10, EP WorkMate et AutoQUANT 7.2.
Xcelera dans les salles de cathétérisme

Xcelera rationalise les processus dans les salles de cathétérisme

Xcelera met à votre disposition les outils dont vous avez besoin en salle de cathétérisme pour faciliter le diagnostic, de la procédure à l’archivage en passant par la consultation.
Xcelera en salle d’échocardiographie

Xcelera rationalise les processus dans les salles d’échocardiographie

Xcelera peut être utilisé pour l’affichage, la quantification et la création de rapports en échographie cardiovasculaire.
Xcelera dans les salles d’électrophysiologie

Xcelera rationalise les processus dans les salles d’électrophysiologie

Avec l’application EP-WorkMate d’EP Medsystems, permettant de consulter les signaux d’enregistrement électrophysiologique et les rapports, Xcelera simplifie la prise en charge en électrophysiologie.
Xcelera en cardiologie nucléaire

Xcelera rationalise les processus en médecine nucléaire

Xcelera permet aux utilisateurs de quantifier les examens cardiaques SPECT, qu’ils soient synchronisés ou non. À partir d’un seul et même écran, il est possible d’afficher des applications de perfusion et de fonction cardiaque ou de créer des rapports intégrés.

