Xcelera est un système intégré de gestion des images multimodalité destiné à la collecte d’informations cardiovasculaires. Il optimise vos processus cliniques en offrant un point d’accès unique aux applications cliniques avancées, aux images multimodalité ainsi qu’aux rapports.
Données patient accessibles depuis un même emplacement
Outils d’analyse simplifiant le recueil des données
Fonctions de télécardiologie accessibles où que vous soyez
Informations intégrées pour une efficacité optimale
Solution évolutive pour optimiser votre investissement
Xcelera rationalise les processus dans les salles de cathétérisme
Xcelera rationalise les processus dans les salles d’échocardiographie
Xcelera rationalise les processus dans les salles d’électrophysiologie
Xcelera rationalise les processus en médecine nucléaire
