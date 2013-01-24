Page d'accueil
L’échographe Philips EPIQ Elite est conçu pour un niveau de performances cliniques élevé, un processus de travail et des outils d’intelligence avancés pour répondre aux défis des pratiques actuelles les plus exigeantes. La plate-forme EPIQ Elite offre des solutions d’échographie dédiées, avec des outils cliniquement adaptés pour améliorer la fiabilité du diagnostic.

Caractéristiques
Imagerie nSIGHT
Surpassant largement les performances échographiques classiques, l’imagerie nSIGHT atteint de nouveaux niveaux de définition et de netteté. Cette architecture propriétaire, qui intègre un formateur de faisceau de haute précision multi-niveaux et un traitement parallèle de données massives, permet de réceptionner des volumes importants de données acoustiques à partir de chaque émission mais également de réaliser une reconstruction numérique du faisceau avec un traitement focal optimisé mathématiquement. On obtient ainsi, sans compromis, des images avec une grande uniformité, une pénétration importante et une très haute cadence d’image.
Écran HD MAX 24"
Ce nouvel écran d’affichage immersif 24 pouces offre une expérience de visualisation échographique inégalée grâce à un très large spectre (10 bits de profondeur) qui utilise des milliards de couleurs pour rétribuer un rendu le plus fidèle possible. En outre, le contraste élevé de sa gamme dynamique et la hauteur des niveaux de noir permettent une délimitation subtile des différents niveaux de gris. Le système HD MAX permet un angle de vision augmenté pour visualiser des images cliniques de tout point de vue dans la salle d’examen.
XRES Pro, le traitement d’images nouvelle génération
XRES Pro est un algorithme qui optimise les images en temps réel. XRES Pro utilise des filtres de précision multi-paramétriques qui subdivisent les éléments de l’image, analysent ces données, puis appliquent des algorithmes avancés pour améliorer la netteté des contours et des interfaces et offrir une excellente différentiation tissulaire. XRES Pro permet également de mieux évaluer la morphologie de la plaque et d’ajuster complètement votre système pour répondre aux exigences d’optimisation de l’imagerie clinique et assurer ainsi un diagnostic plus fiable pour les patients.
MicroFlow Imaging
Conçue pour détecter l’anatomie des flux de faible vitesse et de petit calibre au sein des tissus, Microflow Imaging est un logiciel propriétaire qui permet d’évaluer le débit sanguin des petits vaisseaux avec une résolution élevée et un minimum d’artefacts. MicroFlow Imaging permet de conserver une cadence d’acquisition élevée ainsi qu’une excellente qualité d’image 2D pour révéler l’anatomie des petits vaisseaux et mieux caractériser les anomalies vasculaires.
Technologie PureWave et xMATRIX
Grâce à sa puissance, PureWave vise à offrir une imagerie exceptionnelle, même pour les patients techniquement difficiles. La technologie de cristal PureWave constitue la plus grande innovation en termes de matériaux transducteurs piézoélectriques de ces 40 dernières années. Ces cristaux se caractérisent notamment par leur pureté et leur homogénéité, ce qui leur confère une uniformité quasi parfaite pour améliorer la largeur de la bande passante et doubler l’efficacité des matériaux céramiques classiques.
xMATRIX : des sondes puissantes et polyvalentes
Aucun autre échographe Premium ne supporte xMATRIX, la gamme complète de sondes d’échographie les plus innovantes au monde, qui vous permet d’obtenir des coupes 2D ultra-fines. Utilisez l’imagerie xPlan temps réel pour créer simultanément deux plans haute résolution et ainsi acquérir deux fois plus d’informations cliniques dans un même laps de temps. Effectuez des acquisitions d’une résolution proche de l’iso-voxel offrant des images nettes indépendamment du plan situé à l’intérieur du volume.
AIUS – Une analyse plus rapide et reproductible grâce à l’intelligence artificielle
L’approche exclusive d’intelligence anatomique appliquée à l’échographie (AIUS) figure au cœur de la puissante architecture ultrasonore de l’EPIQ Elite et vise à faire évoluer un échographe auparavant passif en un outil diagnostic extrêmement adaptatif. Grâce à la modélisation avancée des organes, la fonction de découpe des images et les outils de quantification éprouvés, les examens sont faciles à réaliser, davantage reproductibles et plus riches en informations cliniques. HeartModel, AI Breast et la corrélation automatique de la fusion d’images et de la navigation sont des exemples concrets de nos fonctionnalités AIUS.
Fusion d’images et navigation – Fusion multi-modalités et guidage interventionnel faciles à utiliser
Prenez des décisions diagnostiques en toute confiance, même lors de cas complexes, grâce aux fonctionnalités de fusion d’images entièrement intégrées. Celles-ci permettent aux cliniciens de fusionner rapidement, efficacement et en temps réel des données TDM/IRM/TEP avec les images échographiques, sans alourdir les processus de travail. En associant directement les modalités d’imagerie à l’échographe, vous obtenez un outil diagnostic encore plus performant vous offrant une visualisation avancée et vous permettant une prise de décision plus rapide. Vous pouvez étendre les fonctionnalités de fusion d’images et de navigation via une gamme de sondes adaptées à toutes les applications, comme les sondes X6-1 xMATRIX, C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 et la toute dernière sonde mC7-2.
Un système de sécurité puissant pour protéger les données sensibles des patients
Les hôpitaux et les établissements de santé dépensent de plus en plus d’argent pour protéger leurs systèmes et les données patient contre les cyberattaques. C’est la raison pour laquelle les dépenses liées à la sécurité informatique du secteur de la santé dépasseront 65 milliards de dollars au cours des cinq prochaines années. Extrêmement mobiles, les échographes peuvent être utilisés dans les environnements câblés ou sans fil. Par conséquent, Philips a fait de leur sécurité une priorité. La plate-forme EPIQ Elite, basée sur le système d’exploitation Windows 10, est dotée d’un puissant principe de défense en profondeur et offre un ensemble exceptionnel de fonctions de protection des données comprenant cinq couches système.
Élastographie

La plate-forme EPIQ Elite prend en charge à la fois les méthodes d’élastographie par ondes de cisaillement et d’imagerie basée sur les déformations tissulaires. Cette dernière, de par sa sensibilité élevée, peut être utilisée pour évaluer rapidement les valeurs de dureté relative des tissus dans un large éventail d’applications. Les méthodes ElastQ d’élastographie par ondes de cisaillement utilisent des séquences uniques d’impulsions pour générer et détecter la vitesse de propagation des ondes de cisaillement, fournissant ainsi un affichage de données quantitatives et une mesure de la dureté tissulaire. La solution ElastQ est destinée à fournir un affichage fiable de la cartographie pour vous aider à obtenir des mesures à partir de zones présentant la plus haute qualité d’ondes de cisaillement.

Caractéristiques

Common Specifications
Common Specifications
Largeur
  • 60,6 cm
Hauteur
  • 146-171,5 cm
Profondeur
  • 109,2 cm
Poids
  • 104,3 kg sans périphériques
Control panel
Control panel
Taille du moniteur
  • Écran HD de 24 pouces / 60,96 cm

